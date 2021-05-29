TUI Celebrates More Holidays Ahead Of Next UK Government Covid Overseas Travel Review





The UK’s largest travel agency has cut more vacations due to ongoing uncertainty ahead of the UK government’s review of travel restrictions.

TUI canceled travel to countries listed in the yellow and red categories of the traffic light system leading to mid-next month, and holidays at most UK airports were affected.

The company recently stopped travel to Turkey and many other destinations due to resort travel restrictions.

Aruba, Croatia, Cyprus, Crete (Chania), Greece, Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Preveza, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thasos, Zante Italy, Jamaica Spain Mainland Spain, Formentera, Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and La Palma.

All TUI lake and mountain vacations are canceled until June 13th, and trips to Bulgaria, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Mexico, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey were suspended until June 27th.

The company said: All customers affected by this cancellation can contact us directly and request a full cash refund, or change to a future or alternative holiday and receive reservation incentives.

If we need to cancel a public holiday in the future due to updated government guidelines, we will contact you directly and notify our customers at least 7 days in advance.

Despite the cancellation, TUI has added five new weekly services to Algarve’s green list quarantine-free destinations.

New services include: Birmingham to Faro: Every week (Sunday) from May 30th to October 31st; Manchester to Faro: Every week (Thursday) from June 3 to October 28 Newcastle to Faro: Every week (Thursday) from May 27 to October 28; Newcastle to Faro: Every week (Sunday) from May 30th to October 30th; From Gatwick to Faro: Every week (Thursday) June 3-June 17.

These flights are in addition to the 14 weekly flights already on sale at British airports throughout the summer. TUI operates flights from East Midlands, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Midlands, Gatwick, Newcastle, Manchester and Stansted to Faro.

