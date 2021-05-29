US faces tough questions over relations with Egypt after Gaza ceasefire | News from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict





US President Joe Biden faces renewed scrutiny of US relations with Egypt and his pledge to resist rights violations by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisis’s government following 11 days of deadly violence in the Gaza Strip.

Washington this month relied heavily on Egyptian mediators, who shuttled between Tel Aviv and Gaza to achieve and maintain a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian faction of Hamas, which rules the besieged Palestinian territory. .

In doing so, the Biden administration was faced with lingering questions about its promise to take a human rights-centric approach in Egypt, which has long served as an interlocutor in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the l one of the few countries to engage with Israel at the same time. and Hamas.

The US president previously said there would be no more blank checks for el-Sisi, whom he called his predecessor Donald Trump, the favorite dictator, but some rights activists say Biden has already broken this commitment.

Once again, we see that nothing has changed, said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), a Washington, DC-based think tank.

[Antony] Blinken did not meet a single representative of civil society during her stopover in Cairo, she said of the US secretary of state’s visit to the Egyptian capital last week to support the ceasefire -fire.

He didn’t talk about human rights any more than [former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo and the Trump administration before him.

Strategic partnership

In two calls between Biden and el-Sisi this month, the first since Biden took office in January, the US president thanked Egypt for its successful diplomacy, according to a White House statement. President Biden stressed the importance of a constructive human rights dialogue in Egypt, the statement added.

During his Wednesday visit to Cairo, Blinken also affirmed the United States’ strategic partnership with Egypt.

He told reporters he had a long discussion and exchange on human rights with the Egyptian leader, who came to power in a 2013 military coup that overthrew President Mohamed Morsi. El-Sisi was last re-elected in 2018, running with virtually no opposition after the arrest of his main challenger and several candidates dropped for intimidation.

Seth Binder, advocacy manager at the Middle East Democracy Project (POMED), said the Biden administrations’ expression of gratitude had misinterpreted the situation and sent the wrong message to Cairo.

Important meeting with Egyptian President Sisi today. President Bidens expressed appreciation for the Egyptians’ critical mediation efforts in support of a ceasefire and confirmed the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt. pic.twitter.com/NzW83ivpAC

Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 26, 2021

The Egyptians are doing it for their own sake, he told Al Jazeera. We don’t have to bend over backwards to try to congratulate them for doing what is in their best interests.

We can still work with them to negotiate a ceasefire, and at the same time put pressure on them and continue to center human rights in the relationship.

Usefulness of El-Sisis

For el-Sisi, the moment of mediation for Gaza has been Manna from heaven, said Michele Dunne, director and senior member of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peaces Middle East program.

This increased the relevance of Egyptian leaders as the Biden administration sought to focus its foreign policy on other parts of the Middle East and the world, and allowed el-Sisi to demonstrate its usefulness, Dunne told Al Jazeera.

She noted that the Egyptian president this time embraced the political advantage of mediating with Hamas, compared to the Gaza war in 2014, in which he treated Hamas as a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood and supported aggression. Israeli.

I am sure Sisi hopes that his usefulness in his dealings with Hamas and perhaps his usefulness in humanitarian aid in Gaza will give him some insight into human rights and other issues in US relations. -Egyptian, said Dunne.

The most recent round of engagement comes as el-Sisi fought not only the stated position of the Biden administration, but also US lawmakers who have become increasingly critical of military aid. US dollars to Egypt, which totals $ 1.3 billion per year.

Pressure on Biden

In recent years, Congress has regularly passed legislation requiring the State Department to certify that Egypt is taking action to meet human rights standards before funds are released.

Last year, Congress passed a bill that made $ 75 million of this aid conditional on the release of political prisoners in Cairo and on compliance with other human rights standards and made no provision. providing for a State Department waiver.

Some in the United States have also questioned the broader strategic significance of the Egyptians, once considered a certainty given the influence of the Cairos in the Arab world, control of the Suez Canal, a commercial artery connecting the Mediterranean and the Red Sea and its land border with the Gaza Strip.

Still, the Biden administration has shown it may not pursue a policy overhaul, dismaying rights advocates and some lawmakers by approving a $ 197 million sale of missiles and related equipment to Egypt in February.

It came just a month before state departments’ annual human rights report denounced a long list of abuses in Egypt, including extrajudicial killings, torture, enforced disappearances, crackdown on journalists. and political opponents and violence against the LGBTQ community.

The El-Sisis government has overseen a massive campaign of arrests of alleged rights defenders, journalists and other critics, and around 60,000 Egyptians remain in jail.

Egyptian human rights activists based in the United States have also recently accused the Egyptian government of detaining their relatives in Egypt in order to silence them an accusation that el-Sisi rejected, but on which human rights groups. rights have raised serious concerns.

The current conflict has raised uncomfortable questions and political dilemmas that the Biden administration does not want to resolve, Dunne told Al Jazeera. And they’re going to have to face a lot of tough decisions.







