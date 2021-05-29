Police Reform in the United States: A Story of Two Minnesota Cities | Black Lives Matter news





Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Last month as the world watched the trial of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, a black man, a few miles from the courthouse , in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kim Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright, also a black man.

Potter, who claims she took her gun for her Taser during her 26th year in the force, faces charges of second degree manslaughter.

As the events following Wrights’ death unfolded, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott got to work.

He began a week-long community engagement period through listening sessions that culminated in the introduction of a resolution that would overhaul the way the city approaches policing. Elliott, an American Liberian who immigrated to the United States at the age of 11, introduced the resolution on May 8, less than a month after Wright was shot. The following Saturday, it was passed by city council with a 4-1 vote.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott speaks to the media during a press conference at the vigil site for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 20, 2021 [Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters]The rapid passage of police reform in suburban Minneapolis stands in stark contrast to the situation a few miles south, where Minneapolis has been engaged in a public relations effort to influence public opinion to support the police department and its budget that helped train both Mayor Jacob Rhétorique and Freys Police Officer.

Less than two weeks after George Floyds’ murder, a majority in Minneapolis City Council called for the city’s police department to be struck off. The council has since shifted its stance from cutting funding to the police to transferring oversight from the mayor’s department to the council.

Mayor Frey criticized proposals by city council and other entities to reform the police. An upsurge in crime has included a year-over-year increase in homicides, gunshot victims and carjackings, multiple children dead or injured in the north of the city, and even gunshots near the city. ‘a memorial for the anniversary of Floyds’ death on Tuesday. Speaking on the city’s north side last week, Frey unveiled his office plan to reform the interior department, in response.

But some local activists are skeptical.

I don’t think Minneapolis City Council really wants [police reform]. What they want is to lead the police, so it’s a takeover, frankly, Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB), told Al Jazeera.

On the flip side, what the Brooklyn Center mayor and city council are doing is really a role model for other communities to follow, Gross said, calling it impressive. Ultimately, they recognize that public safety doesn’t start and end at the door of the police department, she said.

Transfer of tasks away from the police

Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler’s resolution on safety and violence prevention, named after Wright and another 21-year-old man shot dead by Brooklyn Center police in 2019, creates several new services in the city to limit the involvement of armed security forces in situations where they are not necessary.

Relying on our armed law enforcement officers as first responders in these situations has resulted in tragic and potentially preventable escalation, harm and loss of life for our residents, including the life of Daunte Wright and Kobe Drimock-Heisler, indicates the resolution.

A variety of approaches will improve overall public safety, better address the root causes of many problems, promote racial justice, better protect vulnerable members of our community, and more effectively allocate public resources.

The sweeping resolution calls for the creation of an unarmed community response service to deal with cases of medical, mental health, or other social or behavioral incidents. Non-mobile traffic offenses will also be dealt with by a new unarmed civilian group, the Police Department.

The changes also include limiting police activities, requiring them to exhaust alternatives before using lethal force, and prohibiting the use of lethal force in certain situations.

In the meantime, as new departments become established, the resolution also implements a city-wide citations and subpoena policy that requires officers to issue citations only, prohibiting arrests in custody or searches of persons and vehicles in most non-criminal situations.

Elliott, who was elected in 2018 and is the city’s first black mayor, gives credit for the city’s police reform to its residents in conjunction with calls for their deaths from Mother Wrights and parents Dimock- Heislers.

We heard our community say very loudly that they want more mental health resources available and they want unarmed traffic law enforcement, he told Al Jazeera. We had the ability to start making these changes now, which is why we moved forward and crafted the resolution.

These changes, for Elliott, are long overdue. I always knew we needed a public safety transformation to keep everyone in our community safe, he said.

I believe our community, in its diversity, has elected leaders who have lived through the experience of what it means to be hit by law enforcement, Elliott said. He calls the resolution a sensible approach to public safety that anyone can support.

Jim Mortenson, executive director of the Minnesota police union, Law Enforcement Labor Services, described the resolution as rushed.

It seems the mayor came out on his own, drafted this resolution and really hasn’t had much of a talk with those doing the job, Mortenson told local outlet CCX Media.

While Elliott has said he’s been working to push through some of the elements of the policing reforms this resolution has brought since Floyd was murdered last year, it was Wrights’ death that brought the issue closer to home and made him cross the finish line with city council.

The main difference was the mobilization of the community and the demand for change, Elliott said of the town which saw protests for days after Wrights’ death.

Statistically, there’s a police murder every 18 months at the Brooklyn Center, Elliott said of information he requested from the police department when he took office.

The time between Kobe’s death and Daunte’s death was 19 months and one week. We certainly want these systems to be operational in order to prevent any future deaths.

