US bans Chinese company’s seafood over suspicion of forced laborExBulletin





U.S. customs and border protection imposed a new ban on imports of seafood from a fleet of Chinese fishing vessels, after a year-long investigation revealed what U.S. officials called signs of forced labor in fleet operations.

In a statement on Friday, CBP said it had issued what is known as a release order against Dalian Ocean Fishing Co., Ltd., a fishing company based in Dalian, a port town near the border between China and North Korea. The agency said it had identified at least 11 indicators of forced labor in the company’s grounds, “including physical violence, withholding wages and abusive working and living conditions.” The allegations include abuse against many Indonesian workers.

With the ban in effect, border officials will begin to detain tuna, swordfish and other seafood harvested by vessels owned or operated by the Chinese company. According to CBP officials, this is the first US ban on imports of an entire fishing fleet, as opposed to individual vessels targeted in the past.

“Companies that exploit their workers have no place to do business in the United States,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. “Products made from forced labor not only exploit workers, but harm American businesses and expose consumers to unethical purchases.”

Mayorkas said the suspension of release order will ensure not only the continued protection of human rights, but also national and economic security.

Dalian Ocean Fishing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai also called attention to the issue of forced labor on fishing vessels, submitting a proposal to the World Trade Organization to reduce subsidies to fishing activities. which involve the use of forced labor and require member countries to recognize the problem.

According to a 2017 report by the International Labor Organization and the Walk Free Foundation, around 25 million people around the world are forced to work under threat or coercion. About 16 million of these people were subjected to forced labor in the private economy in 2016, according to the report.

The suspension order on Dalian Ocean Fishing is the latest in a series of similar bans. Chinese companies have been the target of several major import bans due to forced labor issues over the past two years.

The Trump administration, in its last week in office, implemented an import ban on cotton and tomato products from China’s Xinjiang region. The blanket ban followed allegations that products were made by Uyghur Muslims working under involuntary conditions and forced labor.

In September, in a similar effort, the United States banned the importation of certain Chinese-made hair products, clothing and computer parts for the sake of forced labor in the Xinjiang region.

Previous targets also included producers of toys, peeled garlic and artificial sweeteners.

“DHS will continue to aggressively investigate the use of forced labor by offshore fishing vessels and a wide range of other industries,” Secretary Mayorkas said at a press briefing. “US producers and importers need to understand that there will be consequences for entities that attempt to exploit workers to sell goods in the United States.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos