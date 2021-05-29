



The British government was accused of being a “clumsy control monster” after letters were sent to delegated countries alleging that London should be notified of all contact with the European Union.

In his letter, Cabinet Secretary David Frost, who had never won the Democratic elections, demanded that the successor government be informed of all its contact with EU agencies.

Frost stressed that it has “overall control” of the UK’s “relationships with the EU”. He is in a position where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was promoted after becoming a lifelong colleague. He was previously the UK’s chief negotiator during the Brexit process.

Tory’s top letter was sent to the governments of Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as the Supreme Ministers of Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man.

It warns these various administrations about contacting the EU without telling Westminster the “content”. Frost claims that it will help the UK effectively carry out “international affairs”.

Read more: Tori sets fire to attempts to’reduce Scotland’s presence on the world stage’

In response to this letter, Kirsty Hughes, founder and director of the Scottish European Relations Center, “banned” Scotland’s attempts to make connections with other countries after Brexit because of fears that Frost’s real goal would be to build a case for independence. Said it would.

This political critic condemned the British government as “an enthusiastic control weirdness.”

In a series of tweets, Hughes (above) said it was “completely normal” for regions and sub-countries to run international offices, and what the British government needs to know about everything “is about the rampant Tory Unionism. The Scottish Government. Fear of quasi-diplomacy of “.

She said that this type of diplomacy, with Scotland already having hubs in Brussels, Berlin, Dublin and Paris, could “promote independence easily and indirectly.”

Hughes said: “Scotland is about trade, climate, rights, [and] Well-being builds positive external relationships and [an independent] Scotland will be an EU asset.”

“Scotland is popular in the EU, and the UK is not,” she added.

As Hughes concluded his Twitter thread, he wrote: “The British government wants to ban the Scottish government from doing its best to build positive European and international relations despite Brexit.

“Paradoxically, this clumsy control monster will simply increase your understanding and appreciation of Scotland internationally.”

University of St Andrews professor and former SNP member Stephen Gethins (above) praised Hughes for his contributions, adding: You can and can’t.”

Here’s a nice thread. We are amazed that there are non-elected and unaccountable bureaucrats (sitting as ministers of the Lord) who are trying to inform the elected ministers that they are responsible for the entrusted administration of what they can and cannot do. https://t.co/fiWRBjw2P3

— Stephen Gethins (@StephenGethins) May 29, 2021

Scottish Tory MSP and Foreign Ministry spokesman Donald Cameron accused the SNP government of “trying to undermine” Frost’s Brexit negotiations.

“This remains true as we continue to maintain our trade relations outside the European Union,” he added. “The best opportunity to secure a positive agreement will come with the SNP’s promise that they will work closely with the UK government in the future.” In all discussions with the European Union.”

Read more: Tory MSP removed Gaelic from Scottish Parliament logo from letter

Cameron also asked Hughes to show “What part of the Frost letter refers to the European/International office?” After the British government claimed that it was “pressing Scotland and other delegated managers for European and international offices”.

Cameron’s remarks came a few days after Stephen Kerr, the party’s chief whip, attacked the SNP’s spending money on overseas offices.

Kerr called these expenditures “waste” and urged the British government to “ensure that the Scottish government no longer spends adding it to its international network.”

Frost also invited Scotland’s Foreign Minister Angus Robertson and Welsh Constitution Minister Mick Antoniu to be invited for the summit next month.

Frost said his team will be in contact with Scotland and Wales officials ahead of the first joint partnership council meeting with the EU in early June.

A spokesman for the Scottish government said: “The Scots overwhelmingly supported the remaining in the EU, and despite Brexit’s unwelcome reality, the Scottish government was in the interests of everyone to keep the EU and Britain as close as possible. I believe there is.

“The Scottish government will continue to favor mutually beneficial cooperation. Of course we will continue to promote the interests of Scotland.”

A spokesman for the Welsh government added, “We got the letter and will respond in a timely manner.”

