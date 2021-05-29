



Boris Johnson said the 200m flag will be used to promote British trade and industry around the world.

The ship will sail around the world and will be used to host trade fairs, ministerial summits and diplomatic talks as the UK expands exports and seeks links following Brexit, the Prime Minister added.

The ship, whose name is not yet known, will be a ship rather than a luxury yacht, but it will be the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was dismantled in 1997.

The prime minister was under pressure from activists and Tory lawmakers to name a ship that would cost up to £200 million after the Duke of Edinburgh, who was responsible for designing Britannia.

The Duke of Edinburgh was High Admiral from 2011 until his death last month and served in the Royal Navy during World War II.

Image: Mr. Johnson said every aspect of the ship will’promote the best of Britain’.

“This new national flagship will be the world’s first ship, reflecting the growing UK’s great independent maritime trade,” said Johnson.

“Every aspect of the ship, from shipbuilding to onboard display business, will represent and promote Britain’s best. It is a clear and powerful symbol of our dedication to being active athletes on the world stage. “

The ship’s announcement came at the end of a difficult week for the prime minister, who was barbarically witnessed by former aide Dominic Cummings while testifying for seven hours to a congressman reviewing the government’s response to COVID-19.

Cummings argued that the government was responsible for the unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands of people and did not take the coronavirus seriously in the early days of the pandemic.

Image: Some MPs campaigned to have the nameless ships named after Prince Philip.

Johnson also faced claims that his past remarks about a woman wearing a burka contributed to the impression that the Conservatives were “insensitive to the Muslim community.”

And the minister’s sleaze watchdog said he was “not wise” to proceed with the renovation of his Downing Street apartment “without more rigorous considerations of how to finance it.”

Construction of the new ship is expected to commence in the UK in 2022 and will be put into service within the next four years.

Image: Replaces Royal Yacht Britannia, used for trade missions in India in early 1997.

The bidding process for the design and construction of the ship begins soon.

Will showcase the latest innovations in British design and green technology and will be a crew member by the British Navy.

The ship is expected to operate for about 30 years.

Since disbanded in December 1997, HMY Britannia has been anchored in Edinburgh and has been used as a tourist attraction.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, an aircraft carrier named after the Queen, was put into the first major military deployment last week, with the monarch pre-visiting a £3 billion ship.

