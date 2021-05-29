US soldiers unveiled nuclear secrets on digital flash cards





As countries around the world continue to seek access to encrypted communications, Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging platform this week sued the Indian government to challenge new rules requiring apps to be able to trace the original originator of messages. . Creating such a capacity would compromise WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption protections, potentially affecting the privacy and security of not only its more than 400 million users in India, but billions more around the world.

In other geopolitical skirmish news, Microsoft said this week that the same Russian spy group that was behind the SolarWinds hacking frenzy was also actively working on a phishing campaign that compromised an email account. USAID Mass. Activity is important, but it’s more likely a sign of a return to business as usual rather than a digital escalation.

Google researchers on Tuesday released findings on new risks to current memory chips from the mind-boggling physical and digital hacking technique known as Rowhammer. New malware, likely made by Iranian hackers, has hit Israeli targets. And researchers are studying how fuzzy and outdated satellite images from platforms like Google Earth can make it harder and more expensive for aid groups to work in Israel and Palestine.

If you’re looking to do a digital spring cleaning over the long weekend, we’ve got some tips on how to avoid app store scams. And researchers this week detailed a fake movie streaming site that hackers built from scratch to better trap victims, with invented instant movie classics like The Dog Woof and Women’s Day.

And there’s more! Each week, we collect all the news that WIRED hasn’t covered in depth. Click on the headlines to read the full stories and stay safe there.

American soldiers who deal with nuclear weapons have to memorize a ton of security procedures. But a Bellingcat survey shows that some staff members based in Europe used flash card apps to save all protocols in memory. Not only that, the details they put on the digital maps inadvertently reveal sensitive details about US nuclear weapons in Europe. The information includes information such as where guns are likely stored in bases, patrol schedules, the location of security cameras, attributes of ID badges, and even safe words the guards are supposed to. use if threatened to warn others. Bellingcat researchers were able to find the maps by searching for terms publicly known to be associated with nuclear weapons.

Citizen, the participatory crime tracking app, canceled plans this week to create and deploy a private police force after piloting the idea in Los Angeles last month. The test run involved the deployment of a Citizen-branded police car; only company employees could participate in the experiment and call the unit, made up of the private company Los Angeles Professional Security, through the app. More generally, the app has been criticized for fueling anxiety and paranoia and for pushing users to take justice into their own hands. After speaking to former employees and other sources close to the company and reviewing internal documents, Motherboard recounts a number of furious manhunts started by the company’s own employees who targeted people innocent. “FIND THIS FUCK,” CEO Andrew Frame told Citizen employees one evening. “LET’S WAIT FOR THIS GUY BEFORE MIDNIGHT, HE GETS DOWN.”

Chinese surveillance material that the US government has linked to human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, China has been purchased by at least 100 US counties, towns and villages, according to contracts seen by TechCrunch. In some cases, localities have spent tens of thousands of dollars or more with vendors Hikvision and Dahua. The two companies have been on a U.S. federal blacklist since 2019, and Congress has banned federal agencies from making purchases with the companies, which sell products such as security cameras and thermal image scanners. But these federal bans don’t prevent municipalities from doing business with companies, as long as they don’t use federal funds in transactions.

A breach by Japanese tech company Fujitsu allowed attackers to compromise many Japanese businesses and government agencies through Fujitsu’s popular information-sharing portal ProjectWEB. Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, as well as Japan’s National Cyber ​​Security Center, said Wednesday that attackers had exfiltrated data, including proprietary information, compromising ProjectWEB. It is not yet known whether the breach was the result of a vulnerability in the platform.

