US government UFO report could arrive as early as next week – Deadline

Finally, the truth may be out there.

The Director of National Intelligence and Secretary of Defense are expected to present an unclassified report to Congress on UFOs in June, with speculation that the highly anticipated report could arrive as early as Tuesday, June 1.

The report of the director of national intelligence will be compiled from military files so far classified. Emphasis will be placed on whether the eruption of decades of experience and contact of commercial hunters and pilots, warships and other sources with unexplained phenomena poses a threat to States- United.

No less than former US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid recently speculated that UFO parts are in the hands of defense contractors.

Responses in the next report are unlikely to conclude that very advanced aliens are the cause, although the report does not exclude them entirely, in effect creating an “unofficial disclosure.”

Last year, a mine of videos from the US Department of Defense appeared. In a video released last year, three black-and-white videos taken by Navy aviators showed UFOs in action, with the pilots’ astonished comments left untouched.

In August, the Pentagon formed a task force “to detect, analyze, and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security.” In December 2020, US Senator Marco Rubio called for an official investigation. His request called for an unclassified report on everything government agencies know about UFOs within six months.

Rubio explained his reasoning on 60 Minutes on TV. “I want us to take it seriously and have a process for taking it seriously. I want us to have a process to analyze the data every time it comes in. [should] to be a place where it’s cataloged and constantly analyzed until we get answers. Maybe the answer is very simple. Maybe not.

Lue Elizondo, a former military intelligence officer who headed the unit called the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, told the Washington Post that discussions about what was in the sky were serious.

“We are now relying on military and intelligence-gathering capabilities to collect the data and then try to interpret the data. It’s not a conversation about how grandma saw lights in the yard and then people end up scratching their heads wondering what it was… We see these things on a daily basis. The longer we keep a lid on it, the more problematic it becomes. It is against our interests to keep a stop on this. “

