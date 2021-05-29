UK government calls for extension of EU settlement plan





Scotland’s European Minister urged the UK government to extend the deadline for the system to allow EU citizens residing in the UK to apply for settled status.

Jenny Gilruth said that thousands of qualified people in Scotland have not yet applied for the current deadline set for June 30th.

She said those who do not apply before the deadline will have their lives “upside down”.

Applying to the EU Settlement Plan (EUSS), you will have a legal status to live and work in the UK. Now the Brexit transition period and freedom of movement are over.

Gilruth said: “The risk of EU citizens not applying to EUSS by June 30th will change lives. They will not be able to work, study, claim benefits, drive a car or open a bank account. In short. , Their lives will be overturned.

“We know that thousands of eligible fellow citizens residing in the country have not yet applied, so we urge the UK government to extend the June 30 deadline.

“In my opinion, this is a simple and practical way to avoid another Windrush scandal.”

“The Scottish government is ready to do everything we can to help non-supporting citizens, and a message to everyone in the EU who lives and works here is: Scotland is your home, you are It’s our family, stay with us here.

“But until the UK government extends the deadline for the EU Settlement Plan, I have to stress once again that sadly it is important for all EU citizens to complete their application by June 30, 2021.”

According to the latest figures, 5.4 million applications were made for the scheme, and more than 4.9 million status grants were made.

As of April 30, 488 million applications were received in the UK, 268,500 in Scotland, 89,800 in Wales and 88,600 in Northern Ireland.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Home Affairs launched an information campaign urging EU citizens residing in the UK to apply for a settlement plan as soon as possible.

