Artificial intelligence used for the first time in the sea





This operational experiment (OpEx) on Type 45 Destroyer (HMS Dragon) and Type 23 Frigate (HMS Lancaster) uses AI applications Startle and Sycoiea, which have been tested against supersonic missile threats.

As part of the Above Water Systems program, led by Defense Science and Technology Institute (Dstl) scientists, AI improves early detection of deadly threats, accelerates engagement schedules, and provides Royal Naval Commanders with a rapid risk assessment to select the optimal weapon. Measures to counter and destroy targets.

Scotland Minister Alicetor Jack said:

It is important for our brave and highly skilled troops to stay ahead for the security of Britain and its allies.

The first use of AI by the British Navy at sea is an important advancement in preparing us to face the threats we may face. I am proud to know that two British naval ships built in Scotland are at the center of this training in the waters of Hebrides.

Dstl has worked closely with industry partners Roke (Startle App), CGI (Sycoiea App) and BAE Systems to ensure that the new AI-powered applications work with existing radar and combat management systems.

The Startle AI system is designed to offload the crew from monitoring the Air Picture in the operating room, providing real-time recommendations and alerts.

The Sycoiea system builds on it with threat assessments and weapon assignments that identify the closest threats and how to best deal with them.

Alasdair Gilchrist MBE’s Dstls Program Manager said:

Dstl has invested heavily in the systems it currently has installed, but it needs to continue investing now and in the future to ensure that the Royal Navy remains relevant.

Being able to put artificial intelligence on board a ship is a tremendous achievement, and while you can prove that artificial intelligence works in the lab, it’s actually great for naval personnel to get their hands on.

As explained in a recent Defense Command document, MOD is working to increase its automation to invest in AI and transform its functionality as the military adapts to combat future threats.

HMS Lancaster and HMS Dragon are currently testing the use of AI as part of a glimpse into the future of maritime air defense.

HMS Lancasters Arms Engineer Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Adam Leveridge said:

Observing Startle and Sycoiea augmenting human war fighters in real time against a living supersonic missile threat was really impressive to glimpse our highly autonomous future.

Exercise Formidable Shield is Europe’s largest and most complex air and missile training. Designed to improve the interoperability and functionality of the Allied Forces, this training is a three-week exercise in real-fire integrated aviation and missile defense activities involving more than 15 ships, 10 aircraft, and approximately 3,300 soldiers from around the world.

Using the NATO command and control reporting structure, 10 countries are participating in the training, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Held every two years, the Formidable Shield runs until June 3rd and serves as the lead by NATO Naval Strike and Support Units on behalf of the US 6th Fleet.

