Christian Pulisic of Chelsea, first American man to make Champions League final





Christian Pulisic made history on Saturday when he became the first American to make a Champions League final.

Pulisic, who has 36 caps for the United States, came on in the 66th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao.

Toe Poke: How social media reacted to Chelsea's UCL win

Pulisic, 22, is the record holder for one-season goals (2), career appearances (35), assists (7) and minutes for an American in the competition, and added to his list of records when he replaced Timo Werner with Chelsea. coming to Porto.

With Chelsea’s victory, the Pennsylvania native became the second American to win the Champions League, joining Jovan Kirovski, who won the competition with Borussia Dortmund in 1997. But Kirovski played in parts of just two matches of group this season.

“There’s no way to describe this moment. I never in my life thought I could be here,” Pulisic said after Chelsea’s triumph. “I hope there are kids looking at home in America thinking they can do the same.

“It’s huge, it’s the biggest thing you can win in club football and I’m so proud of this team. It’s a joy to be here.”

Christian Pulisic almost scored after making history in Saturday’s Champions League final. Getty

Asked about becoming the first American to play – and win – a Champions League final, Pulisic, who wore an American football sweatshirt during post-game celebrations, said: “It ‘s is why i wear this [sweatshirt]. Like I said, I hope there are kids watching at home in America. You can do whatever you want, man. “

Pulisic had been a major contributor to Chelsea’s run for the campaign title, leading the team with three goals – one goal and two assists – during the knockout stage.

Chelsea claimed their second European crown in the overall standings in three final matches with the victory on Saturday. They lost the 2008 final to Manchester United before beating Bayern Munich on penalties in the 2012 edition.

The final was originally scheduled for Istanbul, but the UK government’s decision to put Turkey on its travel red list has forced UEFA to find a new host location for the all-English game. All arrivals from Turkey to the UK must be quarantined at an airport hotel for 10 days.

There were up to 16,500 people in attendance, with City and Chelsea each receiving an allowance of around 6,000 tickets, although the London club returned more than 800 unsold tickets. Another 1,700 tickets were released to the general public, and they sold out on Tuesday.

