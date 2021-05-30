Cast info, news, premiere date, ending, and new episode details





Well folks, here we are. The final season of This Is Us. It’s like yesterday that we saw the Big Three brought home from the hospital and the very beginning of the love story of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) unfold. But now we’re only 18 episodes away from the end of the NBC drama series – and, of course, we’re very moved by it.

As This Is Us fans saw on Tuesday night, the Season 5 finale was filled with surprises. We learn that in the not-so-distant future, Kevin (Justin Hartley) is involved in a construction company called “Big Three Construction”, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is featured in a magazine as a “Rising Star”, and Kate (Chrissy Metz) marries another man. Now that Season 5 is over, we all have to wait for the cast and crew to film Season 6 and address all of these mysteries.

As we practice our patience, read on for all the key details gathered so far about the final season of This Is Us:

When will This Is Us season 6 air?

Ready for some bittersweet news? After Season 5 suffered several interruptions due to production delays amid the coronavirus pandemic, NBC confirmed to TVLine that the network aims to air all episodes of Season 6 uninterrupted. But in order to do so, the network made the difficult decision to push back the show’s normal premiere schedule. As a result, This Is Us season 6 will premiere “mid-season,” meaning fans shouldn’t expect to see any new episodes in September. A more likely start time will be November / December 2021 or even early 2022.

The very long wait time is certainly disappointing, but as NBC Universal Television’s Entertainment President Susan Rovner told TVLine, it will ensure that viewers don’t have to endure multiple starts and stops.

Who will be in the cast of This Is Us season 6?

Terence patrick

Given that this will be the show’s final season, we can expect to see all of the major cast members – and possibly a handful of supporting cast and guest stars – return to the world of the Pearsons to some degree. . Some guaranteed actors include:

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Mandy Moore as RebeccaSterling K. Brown as RandallChrissy Metz as KateJustin Hartley as KevinSusan Kelechi Watson as BethChris Sullivan as TobyCaitlin Thompson as MadisonJon Huertas as MiguelGriffin Dunne as Nickenzie Baker as TessFaith Herman as Lyric KateParker L. Young Annie young KevinHannah Zeile as teenager KateLogan Shroyer as teenager KevinNiles Fitch as teenager RandallRachel Hilson as teenager Beth

Based on what happened in the Season 5 finale, Kate Phillip’s boss (Chris Geere) will definitely be back – and in a big way. That said, it’s hard to say if characters like William (Ron Cephas Jones) or Zoe (Melanie Liburd) will reappear. But as soon as we hear anything, we’ll be sure to update this post promptly.

Are there any This Is Us season 6 spoilers?

According to what show creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline, fans can expect to finally get the whole story of how Rebecca and Miguel met, fell in love, and “reunited” for. season 6.

He also posed the question of whether Kate and Miguel are dead in the future, as they have yet to appear in the famous flash-forward scene at Kevin’s house. “I think we have more surprises and laps in store,” he replied cryptically. “I don’t know that any of them will reach this level of disaster.”

With Entertainment Weekly, Dan answered questions about Phillip and hinted that his script would be a “big trip” in season 6, which makes sense given how suddenly the character was cast in the finale of the movie. season 5 and featured as Kate’s fiancé in the future.

“It did us good to [Kate’s love after Toby] to be someone who has been involved in her career and the cause that she truly believes in, ”he explained.

As to where Kevin and Madison hang out, Dan hasn’t said if they’ll end up together. Having said that, he admitted that “it doesn’t feel like” Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Kevin’s story is still “resolved”.

Finally, Dan also revealed to EW that love definitely finds its way to Nicky in Season 6. Whether it’s with his long lost love Sally or someone else is to be determined – but rest assured, the things are improving for him.

How will it end?

NBC

Since the Season 3 finale, we’ve seen glimpses of a flash-forward scene with a sick Rebecca lying in a bed at Kevin’s house. In April 2019, Sterling confirmed to EW that this particular scene is where the rest of the seasons will be heading, meaning we’ll likely see the show’s very ending come to an end in the future.

“I hope when we reach our end people will think it’s a really satisfying ending that makes sense, and that they feel like they’ve watched something that’s a complete job because it’s is really how we try to plan it. Show runner Isaac Aptaker told Deadline in 2019. “We’ve had that ending in mind for a long time, so we’re able to plan and try to make it look like it’s a whole, as opposed to a series it’s going to go on and on. “

Hulu

How do I watch and stream This Is Us season 6?

This Is Us episodes air on NBC Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

Those with the NBC app can stream the show on their preferred device (click here to see all compatible devices and how to download). Plus, the latest episode is available the next morning on NBC.com if you can’t tune in on Tuesday (no cable provider connection needed).

For those with streaming services, the NBC show is available on Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. You can also purchase episodes for $ 1.99 from YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video.

