United States claim fourth consecutive victory in world hockey, beating Norway 2-1





Posted: May 29, 2021 / 04:41 PM CDT / Updated: May 29, 2021 / 04:41 PM CDT

Norwegian goalkeeper Henrik Haukeland fails to stop a goal by American Conor Garland during the Group B match of the Ice Hockey World Championship between Norway and the United States at the arena in Riga, Latvia, on Saturday, May 29, 2021 (Credit: AP Photo / Sergei Grits))

RIGA, Latvia (AP) Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the United States won their fourth straight game at the World Hockey Championship, beating Norway 2-1 on Saturday.

Jake Oettinger made 22 saves and Conor Garland also scored. The Americans are second in Group B, one point behind Finland who beat the United States in Game 1 with two games remaining. The top four teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

We’ve come to the end of the phone, and good push from Norway, said Thompson. Our expectation is gold, you expect nothing less. This is what we came here for.

Ken Andre Olimb scored for Norway.

Finland beat fourth-German Germany 2-1 with Arttu Ruotsalainen breaking the tie midway through the third period.

Also in Group B, Roman Starchenko scored two goals and three assists in Kazakhstan’s 11-3 win over Italy.

Russia and Slovakia each won to stay tied for the top of Group A.

Sergei Tolchinski netted a goal and an assist in the third period in Russia’s 4-1 win over Switzerland, and Julius Hudacek made 24 saves in Slovakia’s 2-0 win over Denmark.

Additionally, Libor Sulak scored twice in the Czech Republic’s 2-1 win over Great Britain.

