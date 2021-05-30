Jet setters: United States start grueling race Sunday in Swiss





American footballers will rack up air miles – all in preparation for an unprecedented trip.

Jet setters like never before, the US No.10 faces 13th-place Switzerland at an expo in St. Gallen on Sunday, then covers around 5,200 miles to face Honduras on Thursday in Denver in the Nations League semi-finals of CONCACAF. The Nations League final against Mexico or Costa Rica follows in Denver on June 6, followed by a friendly against Costa Rica in Sandy, Utah on June 9.

USA coach Gregg Berhalter designed the schedule to prepare players for the grueling and compact World Cup qualifying schedule that begins in September, with three games crammed into FIFA match windows designed for two.

It should definitely help us on different situations of all types of weather conditions and obviously a lot of different travel and time zones, forward Gio Reyna said on Saturday. So I think we are all trying to make the most of the staff here in terms of any advice they have that can help us feel as little jetlag as possible.

After playing with their clubs on August 28-29, the Europe-based Americans will travel to the United States to meet their brothers in Major League Soccer, then play their first qualifying game on September 2, most likely in Trinidad and -Tobago. This will be followed by a home game on September 5, likely against Canada, and a road game on September 8 in Honduras.

They will be back in Europe for club matches from September 11 to 12, then repeat the transatlantic trip for three qualifiers from October 7 to 13 and two more from November 12 to 16.

It’s really tough, said forward Brendan Aaronson after his first season in Europe with Red Bull Salzburg. It’s hard on the body because you travel, what, eight hours back to the United States on a flight and then you have to get off a flight and get ready for a game in three days.

The players trained at altitude this week in Crans-Montana in the Alps, at an altitude of 5,000 feet, to prepare for the game in Denver, their first competitive game in a year and a half and in preparation for the qualifying game. in Mexico. Town March 24.

You don’t have much time to recover, said defender DeAndre Yedlin, who is the roster’s senior player with 62 appearances and could play his first international game since December 2019.

Players are given FlyKitt nutritional supplements to help relieve the stress of playing eight separate time zones in a short period of time.

We give them adequate nutrition. We tell them about the rest they need and the hydration they need, Berhalter said.

Aaronson was among nine Americans to win 12 trophies in Europe this season, which culminated on Saturday when Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic became the first American to play and win a Champions League final. Pulisic’s side beat Manchester City, where US goalkeeper Zack Steffen is the substitute.

Aaronson won the Bundesliga and the Austrian Cup, Steffen became the first American to win a Premier League medal and also won the League Cup.

Sergio Dest won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona, ​​Weston McKennie the Coppa Italia with Juventus, Gio Reyna the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund and Mark McKenzie the Belgian Cup with Genk.

Tim Weah was a Ligue 1 champion with Little, Ethan Horvath the Belgian Premier Division with Club Brugge and Jordan Siebatcheu the Swiss Super League with Young Boys.

Now he’s just pushing the Nations League and winning a trophy with this group of guys, Aaronson said.

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe and 17-year-old Bayern Munich youth team defender Justin Che are on the roster for Sunday and could make their debuts.

Midfielder Julian Green could make his first appearance since November 2018.

Switzerland are preparing for the European Championship, where they open the group stage against Wales on 12 June and will also play first-round matches against Italy and Turkey.

We have to sort of manage our expectations, said defenseman Reggie Cannon. Ultimately there is a lot of potential in this group, they haven’t had a lot of time to work together.

Notes: Yedlin said he joined Landon Donovan in the San Diego Loyal ownership group of the United Soccer Leagues USL second tier championship after seeing the team lose a game against the LA Galaxy II over an alleged ethnic-directed insult against one of the San Diegos. players and another against the Phoenix Rising over an alleged homophobic insult directed at another of the San Diego players. It really opened my eyes that, wow, there is a professional club here that will potentially give up a playoff spot to raise awareness about these issues which I think are more important than the sport, ”Yedlin said. . “And I think they set a great example for the rest of the world, not just the United States.

