collapse? The turmoil of the British steel empire aroused fears of professions.





London (AFP)

One of the world’s largest steel empires, Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel company faces an uncertain future after announcing plans to sell three British factories.

Liberty employs 3,000 British workers, the parent company Gupta Family Group (GFG) Alliance has 35,000 employees worldwide, and has metallurgical plants and mines in Europe, the United States and Australia.

Gupta was once considered the savior of the British steel industry, but is now fighting for survival on charges of fraud and the collapse of Greensill Capital, a major lender.

The Indian-British billionaire claimed that none of his 12 British sites would be shut down.

But this week’s decision to sell three factories in northern and central England has driven 1,500 jobs into uncertainty and came after three of GFG’s French auto parts factories last month sought bankruptcy protection.

Clive Royston, representing community unions at Liberty’s Stocksbridge site in northern England, said Liberty wants to become “responsible sellers” and find buyers who “just won’t get rid of their assets.”

In an interview with AFP, he said, “We’re worried and we don’t have the details. They (workers) are asking this question and it’s difficult because I can’t answer it.”

-Liquidity crisis-

Supply chain financing firm Greensill has contributed to the expansion of GFG through short-term corporate loans and has avoided stricter regulations imposed on existing banks.

However, the sudden collapse in March triggered a liquidity crisis in GFG as creditors tried to recover their loans.

Greensill is reported to have had an exposure of 3.5 billion ($5 billion, €4.1 billion) to GFG.

Greensill’s lawyers claimed that the death could threaten 50,000 jobs worldwide.

Liberty reportedly failed to repay the $18 million loan that Metro Bank accused of violating “contracts and restrictions”. Liberty denies the claim.

Negotiations with Greensill continue with Swiss banking conglomerate Credit Suisse, which has an exposure of 10 billion euros.

The UK government has rejected Liberty’s request for a 180 million bailout due to opaque corporate structure and governance concerns.

-‘Red flag’-

The risk of supporting businesses in crisis means that investors either make huge profits or lose their entire investment, said Dirk Jenter of the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“They’re trying to raise money and sell their most liquid assets, because holding companies can be the best way for investors to get back their loans. It’s an attempt to earn time to keep the company alive.” Added.

Gupta was the largest shareholder of owed Wyelands Bank, which was withdrawn in March on charges of favoring Gupta’s colleagues after an investigation by the Bank of England in 2019.

This month, the UK’s Severe Fraud Office launched an investigation into GFG for fraud, fraudulent transactions and money laundering charges, including financing activities with Greensill.

Jenter said the investigation and allegations of providing bogus invoices would deter potential investors and exacerbate Liberty’s financial problems.

“It’s a risk signal. It takes very brave investors to rely on the figures provided by Liberty. This makes stock risk almost impossible,” he told AFP.

-‘Based industry’-

Union representative Royston said the coronavirus “transferred” Stocksbridge, which supplies the aerospace sector hit hard, and stressed that despite years of ownership changes, the jobs that defined the region must be protected.

“There isn’t a lot of industry around us. Stocksbridge was built around factories. Follow my father to the steel mill as a child,” he added.

David Bailey of the University of Birmingham School of Business said all UK steelmakers were facing a wider range of challenges, including rising electricity prices and business charges.

The long excess of the global steel market and dumping in China also weakened British steelmakers.

“There may be times when the company has been successful for a while. Then these problems turned back to me. Liberty ran into more structural problems,” he said.

“They relied on too much when Greensill went down and was too exposed.”

Bailey believes that the UK government should intervene in American-style guardians (American-style guardians) to increase competitiveness and prevent damage to related industries.

“There is a big threat to the job, and this is the underlying industry. We have to do more to preserve it,” he said.

British Economy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng recently told lawmakers that nationalization is “impossible.”

Government support for steelmakers has to do with decarburization as it will cut carbon emissions by 80% by 2035.

Liberty worked to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 with more scrap metal and electric arc furnaces powered by renewable energy sources.

AFP in 2021

