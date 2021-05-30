Wastwater turned out to be one of Britain’s seven natural wonders.





For those who want to book a summer vacation, the answer to the perfect adventure may be right on your doorstep.

Britain’s seven natural wonders have been unveiled, and one Cumbria region is on the list.

Natural Wonders is a list of landmarks that provide a welcoming travel inspiration, integrated with shared beauty, uniqueness and geological significance.

Natural beauty spots selected by experts from the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) in collaboration with outdoor brand Merrell include Pistyll Rhaeadr, Loch Coruisk and Cuillins, Wastwater, Dovedale, The Needles, Jurassic Coast and Giant’s Causeway.

Surrounded by the highest mountains in the Lake District, Wastwater is nestled in one of the wildest and most dramatic valleys in the National Park.

Wasdale’s valleys were created by Ice Age glaciers that cut U-shaped holes in solid volcanic rock. Although the Ice Age began about 2.4 million years ago, the most recent extreme cold, about 10,000 years ago, has caused the amazing features that can be seen here in Cumbria today.

William Wordsworth said,’Wastdale is worth noting for travelers who are not afraid of fatigue. No part of the country is further distinguished by its sublime. ‘

A new survey commissioned as part of the project revealed a lack of knowledge of some of the UK’s most respected natural landmarks. Ninety percent of respondents who surveyed said they hadn’t heard of all the Seven Wonders. Where are you on Earth?

This study found that 70% of British adults have never heard of Pistyll Rhaeadr, a stunning Welsh waterfall. Two-thirds of those surveyed said they had never heard of the dramatic Lake Coruisque and the Coolin Mountains on the Isle of Skye, and 55% did not. Reminiscent of the dazzling Wastwater in the Lake District.

The survey found that 41% of British adults have never visited any of the Seven Wonders landmarks. The Jurassic Coast is the most visited (31%), the least visited is Pistyll Rhaeadr (6%).

A survey of 2,000 people was commissioned by outdoor expert Merrell prior to the launch of the new MOAB shoe collection, revealing that more than half of UK adults are more likely to visit one of the UK’s top beauty spots than before Covid .

The survey results also indicated that the public was more open to travel to the UK because of the epidemic, with 44% saying they were more open to exploring unfamiliar places in the UK, which was more than before the epidemic.

TV presenter and colleague of the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) Mary-Ann Ochota said: “One of the few positive factors out of the pandemic is that many of us will explore the wonders of nature at our doorstep. It is an opportunity to have. And we hope this summer will give you more opportunities to explore new places in the UK.

“There are a few sites on this list that you may be familiar with, but there will also be some hidden gems you have never heard of. These 7 places are really awesome. I will be surprised that most of us are right here in our country.

“From carved limestone valleys to steep mountains overlooking Ice Age landscapes, to seafloor piles, to bubbly waterfalls, to cliffs bearing dinosaur bones, if you thought geology was boring, be prepared to think again.”

Simon Sweeney, Merrell’s UK Marketing Manager, said: “The Natural Wonders are designed to inspire indigenous exploration and celebrate the best gift of nature in the UK. The craving for travel, discovery, and new experiences has been suppressed by the plague, and with international escape restrictions that continue this year, the Seven Wonders builds Merrell’s mission to inspire and attract more people starting their British adventures. outdoors.”

For more information on the 7 Wonders, visit merrell.com/UK.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos