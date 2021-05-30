British Prime Minister Married Third After Covid Takes Control





Boris Johnson celebrates a secretly planned third marriage at the end of the turbulence that led the country for 15 months through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reportedly exchanging vows with Carrie Simmons at Westminster Cathedral, even Downing Street aide was not aware of the ceremony in advance.

It may be the approach that is characteristic of the Prime Minister, who has long been silent about sharing the details of his private life.

The wedding takes place a few days after the couple tells them that they have sent a save date card to friends and family for an event in July of next year.

The two announced their engagement and announced that they would have a child in February of last year. This is three weeks before the country falls into the first covid blockade.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and then fiancee Carrie Simmons arrived to vote in local elections in May (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

By March 27, Johnson had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on April 5. A day later he was transferred to the intensive care unit after his condition worsened.

He was discharged on April 12 to continue his recovery from Checkers and thanked the NHS staff for saving his life.

On April 29, Symonds gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby.

Wilfred became the third baby born to a prime minister serving in recent history.

Foreign Minister Dominique Rab was drafted to represent the prime minister while incapacitated, but Johnson returned to negotiate his way through a policy U-turn, two additional Covid blockades, and the UK’s biggest vaccination push.

In the process, he lost Dominic Cummings, a controversial senior advisor who had to defend against his apparent violation of the rules of closure in March 2020.

The voting leave duo Mr Cummings and the Prime Minister’s former spin doctor Lee Cain’s exit was widely criticized for the influence of Ms Symonds in No 10.

Mr. Cummings returned this week to harass Mr. Johnson, who appeared for seven hours before a lawmaker.

He declared the prime minister unsuitable and claimed that tens of thousands of people were unnecessarily killed as a result of the government’s failure.

Symonds was “desperate” to get rid of the Cummings, he told the MP.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Visits Colchester Hospital in Essex (Glyn Kirk/PA)

In recent weeks, the prime minister has been investigated for the cost of repairing apartments on Downing Street, which can reach up to £200,000.

The ministerial inspector concluded that Mr. Johnson was “unwise” to allow him to proceed with the apartment work “without more rigorous consideration of how this funding would be raised”, but made it clear to him that he was breaking the rules.

Despite the ups and downs leading to the epidemic, local elections earlier this month gave Johnson and his party power.

Tories has 12 parliamentary net profits and more than 280 seats in the UK.

They also won a shocking victory in the Hartlepool by-election and held the positions of mayor of Tees Valley and West Midlands.

The results came a few months after the Johnson government finally secured the UK-EU 11-hour trade agreement in December 2020.

But charting the new post-Brexit process for the country has been overshadowed by the Covid Pandemic Month.

Johnson had to lead Britain through the Covid-19 pandemic (parliament / Jessica Taylor).

Johnson ranks 10th despite a series of chaos and scandals that could end another politician’s career.

Instead, he was able to survive and flourish because of-or perhaps -, despite his ability to attract attention.

The continuation with Mr. Symonds, who saw the police calling home in the early stages of the Conservative Leadership Race, was a glimpse into the complex personal life of Mr. Johnson’s desperate efforts not to answer questions.

His previous provocative column sparked a lot of scrutiny, and he was repeatedly criticized for his use of racially criticized or offensive language.

In an independent review of Conservatives’ Islamic hatred and discrimination this week, Johnson’s remarks about women in burka gave the impression that the Conservatives were “not sensitive to the Muslim community.”

Johnson has also been criticized for Lee Ratcliffe’s mistake, a former British-Iranian Nazaninja, a British-Iranian Nazaninja, who was imprisoned by Lee Ratcliffe.

He met his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen, who was attending Oxford, and was married in 1987, but the marriage was canceled in 1993.

His second marriage, Marina Wheeler, ended in 25 years, during which he had four children.

The marriage was intense. In 2004, he was fired from a bench in front of Tory for a case with journalist Petronella Wyatt, and an appeals court ruled in 2013 that the public had the right to know that he had a daughter during an adulterous contact during the 2009 mayor of London. . .

The claim that Johnson grabbed journalist Charlotte Edwardes’ thigh at a private lunch at The Spectator magazine’s HQ shortly after becoming editor in 1999 covered the first Conservative party meeting as a PM.

The suspicions of his relationship with American entrepreneur Jennifer Arcury and whether he enjoyed preferential treatment during the market also made headlines in September 2019.

Johnson’s ability to reach out to voters traditionally avoiding the Conservatives was demonstrated by being elected Mayor of London in 2008 and maintaining a strong position four years later.

However, the Conservative grassroots favorite position was confirmed in the leadership elections and defeated rival Jeremy Hunt.

Johnson’s decision to support Brexit in the referendum was of great help to the campaign by providing withdrawal from voting to the famous leader in need of it.

Theresa May appointed him as foreign minister after taking office as prime minister, but he resigned in July 2018 on orders to Brexit.

Mr Johnson, an old Etonian, was part of the notorious elite diner society of Oxford’s Bullingdon Club.

He aimed at number 10 throughout his political career, but he had higher ambitions as a child.

According to his sister Rachel, the young Boris’ goal was to become “the king of the world”.

