



According to a recent CBI monthly gorwth survey, the city’s dominant business and professional services industry put a rocket into the UK’s private sector business activity from three months to May.

Business and professional services activity grew at a record rate, a 50% increase over the 5% increase in the CBI’s April survey.

In the UK-wide private sector, activity has grown at the fastest pace since August 2015, with the quarter-to-May balance increasing by just 1% over three months to April at 30%.

Most of the UK’s downtown businesses have been able to open more sites to the public, and more and more professionals have returned to their offices.

Commuter trips to London City subway stations last week reached their highest levels since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

British companies have been more optimistic over the next three months.

All sectors are anticipating strong growth during this period, and business and professional services companies are once again most confident and expect their activity rate to increase by an average of 50% more.

Consumer services expects activity rates to increase by a third, manufacturers expect the same, and retailers expect activity levels to increase by 37% over the summer.

Alpesh Paleja, chief economist at the Confederation of Business and Industry business lobby, said:

The economy really took off as the country was slow but surely reopened. Most sectors believe that activity has increased substantially in recent months and the outlook for summer is strong.

The same can’t be said about consumer service during this period and it’s understandable given the constant limitations. Every eye will pay attention to the government’s decision in phase 4 of the roadmap to help people like hospitality, leisure and tourism make the most of summer.

As the limits get higher, we shouldn’t lose sight of how fragile the situation for some companies will be, and the government will continue to have a quick look at what kind of support is needed.

