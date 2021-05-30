Deaths from heatwave as summer in England gets hotter | weather change





Health experts warned last week that Britain is failing to protect vulnerable citizens from the threat of heat waves. Thousands of preventable deaths can be triggered each year because simple steps to keep homes and nursing homes cool have not been implemented.

As global heating deteriorates and heatwaves become more frequent, they say the problem is likely to worsen significantly if urgent action is not taken. The people most likely to suffer are the very young, the elderly, and those who suffer from chronic conditions such as asthma.

Last week, the Met Office revealed that there is a 40 percent chance that the annual average global temperature will rise 1.5C above pre-industrial levels within the next five years as greenhouse gas emissions from factories, power plants and automobiles continue. unabated.

St.James Park in central London during the 2018 heatwave. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Julia King, a member of the UK Climate Change Commission (CCC), said. Now, in the real world, more and more of these events are happening, but we are not taking sufficient steps to deal with the threat.

King, a cross-bench colleague who sits in the lord as Cambridge’s Baroness Brown, said the CCC has described steps to take to protect homes and nursing homes from the worst effects of intense heat waves. However, there were few signs that the problem was being resolved.

The NHS heatwave plan for the UK was established in 2004, but was clearly considered inappropriate by Bob Ward, policy director at its Random Climate Change and Environment Institute.

Ward said in a letter to the prime minister last week that the summer heat wave is a natural disaster in Britain that has killed thousands of people over the past few years and that better strategies have saved many lives.

King added that by 2050, the country expected to see three times more heat-related deaths than it is today. This is what the Climate Change Committee has been tapping on since it wrote its first report on the subject a decade ago, but we have made little progress.

The anticipated problems presented by health experts have to do with long-standing efforts to insulate homes so that homes use energy more efficiently and do not waste heat.

Energy efficiency measurements can actually exacerbate the risk of overheating, said Professor Paul Wilkinson of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

It is difficult to dissipate heat during a heat wave because a lot of insulation is installed and the house is sealed. Problems can get very serious. We need to keep our home warm in winter, but keep cool in summer.

Measures to allow such cooling should include the provision of shutters, blinds and adequate ventilation, as well as protection for urban trees, especially providing shade. However, it is argued that these steps are not being prioritized in new homes and plans under construction in the UK.

The problem is expected to get worse for another reason, King added. After the Covid epidemic is over, more people are more likely to work from home, and most homes in the city, which can get extremely hot, especially at night, are not easy to keep cool. So, the problem is likely to get worse in the next few years.

Wilkinson added that nursing homes in towns and cities are another problem area. It is a building that is difficult to keep cool and it is difficult to maintain airflow due to fire doors and ventilation regulations.

Often, temperature can be a significant threat to your health. These problems can be solved, but they require effort and planning.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos