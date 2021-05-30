Alert on Secret Court Plan in UK-Australian Trade Deal | Trade policy





The free trade agreement between the UK and Australia is in the process of including a controversial secret court system that allows businesses to be compensated if their interests are hit by government policy.

Trade Minister Greg Hands said in a move that surprised trade unions and poverty activists, British negotiators are in talks with Australian officials on a proposal to include plans to mediate a closed dispute.

The UK reportedly plans to unveil the framework of a trade agreement with Australia before the start of the G7 summit on June 11, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to an event in Cornwall.

Trade Minister Liz Truss said last week that negotiations will be in the best interests of the UK economy and that exporters will benefit from free access to the Australian market.

The most controversial factor in the deal proposed so far was the plan to weaken British farmers by scrapping tariffs and quotas on Australian agricultural products, including sheep and beef entering the UK.

The decision to include an ISDS (Investor State Dispute Resolution) plan that allows companies to sue the government for policy reasons could spark more protests.

ISDS is a private court system convened by cameras and arbitrated by judges to help companies bypass domestic civil courts. They were originally designed to protect Western multinational corporations from the aftermath of a coup or seizure of assets by rogue states. For example, mines were nationalized without reasonable compensation.

In recent decades, progress has been made to include indirect confiscation, which could challenge any government action that affects the actual or projected interests of a company.

In a recent ISDS case filed against the government, Swedish energy company Vattenfall has filed a lawsuit in Germany over a policy to reduce water pollution. American drug giant Eli Lilly sued Canada for lowering drug prices. And French multinational Veolia sued Egypt for raising the national minimum wage.

Shadow Trade Minister Emily Thornberry said: The government has used trade agreements since the first Brexit, written from scratch, to empower major corporations to challenge profit-affecting regulations and to new If you limit your ability as a country to introduce things, you will be very concerned. Laws to protect the environment, public health, and the rights of workers and consumers.

This is another reason why this proposed trade deal requires proper scrutiny and debate rather than rushing secretly for the signing ceremony at G7.

Nick Deeden, director of Global Justice Now, said the Australian company behind the planned coal mine in Cumbria could sue the government for suspending or postponing the project for environmental reasons.

Now the Dutch government is being sued in this court for boldly abolishing coal power generation, so fossil fuel companies will not hesitate, he said.

The EU planned to include ISDS in a free trade agreement with the United States in talks that began with President Barack Obama, but it had to withdraw the measure after a series of marches and protests across the continent. In 2017, the transatlantic trade and investment partnership known as TTIP froze.

Hands asked Congress about ISDS in an Australian contract: this is a real-time negotiation. There will be a chapter on investment. We are huge investors in each other’s markets. I would like to remind House that Britain has never lost the ISDS case.

Dearden said: Greg Hands confirmed our worst fears. As most countries are moving away from the toxic corporate court system, the UK government wants to strengthen it.

The court allows Australian businesses to take everything from climate change to workers’ rights, and for more than one generation to tie the hands of the government to extract noticeable payouts from the government.

Nick Crook, Director of International Relations at Unison, said: Australia already knows what ISDS means. Tobacco giant Philip Morris tried to sue Australia to pass general packaging laws to protect public health. Australia eventually won, but Australian taxpayers were forced to pay $24 million in private investment tribunals.

