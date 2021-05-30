Help our job or the history shared by the UK disappear. archeology





Brexit resulted in a serious shortage of senior archaeologists, creating fears that control over development would be lifted and undiscovered treasures and unknown stories of our past would disappear forever.

There is an employment crisis in archeology, Lisa Westcott Wilkins of DigVentures, an archaeological social enterprise, told Observer. We have lost skilled workers in Europe [theres been] The instability of infectious diseases.

One of our real fears is that the government will use the tribe of archaeologists as an excuse to reduce our role in the planning system. It’s like being redesigned as a white paper and paving the way for development at the expense of our history. Imagine this country without discoveries, such as the discoveries of Viking and Roman, developed in Hungate in York. It’s scary to me.

In accordance with the planning rules, the developer will finance the excavation prior to the construction work. It led to an important discovery, like the Prince of Prittlewell, the tomb of Essex’s royal Saxon. This would not have survived if I had not done archaeological work before road planning.

A drinking vessel at the excavation site of the Prince of Prittlewell. Photo: Mola

The London Archaeological Museum (Mola), where the Iron Age and Roman settlements were excavated before the A14 was built in Cambridgeshire, is one of Brexit’s influenced organizations on recruitment issues.

Sorina Spanou, Head of Infrastructure at Molas, said: The declining number of jobs entering the UK has been a crisis for many years. This is a period of increased demand for archaeological expertise to support major infrastructure projects. Brexit undoubtedly made this crisis worse.

She added: The loss of European colleagues is felt so much in the skills and knowledge they provide. Diverse perspectives on our methods and an understanding of archaeological sites are essential to keeping our thoughts fresh.

To make matters worse, the University of Sheffield decided last week to shut down the UK’s top archeology department, which means fewer graduates will enter the profession.

Hugh Wilmot, Sheffield’s senior lecturer now facing redundancy, said the official ambassador would be moved to a department where some archaeology was completely unrelated. Human osteology, for example, will enter the biomedical school. Why are you applying for a master’s program in archeology rather than an archeology department? Brexit has influenced our recruitment in the university sector. Stopping domestic training will lead to more shortages.

Other university departments are equally threatened and criticized by an archaeologist for a call to shame. Chris Gerrard, professor of archeology at Durham University, has a tremendous success in the field of study and a department of British universities that ranks in the top four in the world rankings, and archeology graduates are the backbone of the tourism and heritage industry.

Spanou warned that the government’s proposal to cut college funding for archeology will undoubtedly aggravate the situation. The decline in specialized archaeology will affect our ability to study and protect archaeological sites. But this is not a job dilemma, it’s all about our society. This is our shared heritage.

The top of a wooden soda bottle with a decorated gold neck found in Prittlewell. Photo: MOLA / HANDOUT / EPA

David Connolly, director of industry leading British Archaeological Jobs & Resources, estimates that up to 3,000 field archaeologists will undertake contract work under development. It says there is a shortage of 500 to 1,000 archaeologists for all infrastructure projects such as A303 and HS2 that the government is pursuing. That’s a fair amount.

He was alert to Brexit’s influence. We have lost many Europeans and it has become almost impossible to bring anyone here.

While archaeologists are on the government’s list of skilled shortage jobs, there are serious barriers to hiring in Europe, including additional financial costs. Connolly fears that archeology could be removed from the list, making it less important and removing it from the planning process.

A government spokesman said: We know that our archaeological treasures are irreplaceable and we are determined to protect them. Our plan reform is based on the strong protection already in place. The agreement with the EU means that archaeologists can make short trips to the UK without a work permit and their qualifications are recognized.

Westcott Wilkins says public interest in archeology has been higher than ever and that thousands of people want to participate in excavations. Online events are surpassing our capabilities. But at the same time there is a tremendous contraction.

