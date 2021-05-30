The 2020s will be a decisive economic decade for the UK.





The 2020s will determine whether there is an opportunity to stop irreparable damage to the climate. But in the UK this comes with other big challenges. Its reaction will also determine what happens to people’s well-being. Dominic Cummings’ brutal testimony this week suggests that the ability of leadership is questionable.

The Resolution Foundation and the Center for Economic Performance of the London School of Economics have just started an important investigation into the UK’s decisive decade. This is crucial as the country will have to wrestle with the recovery from Corona 19, the aftermath of Brexit, the ongoing technological revolution, and the transition to net zero emissions of greenhouse gases. Moreover, it is based on stagnant productivity, high inequality, rapid aging and high debt.

Only a frivolous person will think this will be solved. Remember. In 1987, the Italians celebrated il sorpasso, the year when nominal income per capita surpassed Britain. But today, Italy is far behind after 20 years of stagnant real income. The gap with Germany is still widening. However, UK productivity has also stagnated over the past decade. If that is not reversed, the declining UK will lose not only its reputation, but its ability to raise standards of living for its people.

This report details the challenge and legacy in sobering detail. For example, the aftermath of Covid-19 would have had a permanent impact on high-priced retailers, a job supply that is particularly important to women. In Brexit, the impact on trade with EU countries is already visible, and it is unlikely that trade with other countries will soon offset these losses. When it comes to technology, it must be assumed that many companies are disappearing, and employment structures and competitive pressures are constantly changing significantly. In the transition to net zero, the country has to make a huge investment before the benefits of low operating costs become evident.

Then there is a terrifying legacy. The low rate of growth in productivity reflects, among other things, a lack of investment and slow adoption of new technologies. The report said, “In 2017, only 71 robots were installed per 10,000 manufacturing employees in the UK, 309 in Germany and 631 in Korea. Mainly as a result of low productivity growth, real household income growth fell from 22% in the 2000s to 9% in the 2010s. Again, inequality soared in the 1980s, but never turned back. As a result, the “UK Gini coefficient [a measure of inequality] It is higher than all countries in the EU except Bulgaria and is the second highest in the G7.” The UK also has very large regional inequalities in terms of productivity, which leaves a rather unequal distribution of regional household incomes in the region, where the most competitive industries rely on transfers from London, where services are willing to sacrifice at Brexit’s altars.

In all of this, the prime minister’s easy boosterism is a luxury that the state cannot afford. What is needed instead is the “ruthless truth” that Keynes recommended to the early IMF. As the report shows, the UK has several important assets such as language, top-notch universities, strong science bases, and largely uncorrupted politics. The government has also already put in place a “growth plan” that includes some welcoming elements, including rather high public investment, lifelong learning plans, focus on innovation and science, and some decarbonization targets.

However, there is no awareness of the obstacles to spreading Brexit’s cost or prosperity more broadly. There is no certainty that the money you need will be spent on technology. There are also large holes in the decarburization scheme. Perhaps most importantly, instead of an idea of ​​how to attract private investment, the prime minister plans to raise the corporate tax substantially after giving a generous allowance for the investment for a short period of time. This will reduce the already low investment. Yes, we will get a “free port”. However, these will prove a zero-sum gimmick.

Looking back on Covid-19, we can see in turn the mistake of a vaccination program, partially recovered by a flash of inspiration. However, one inspiration does not guarantee economic development in such a difficult situation. This requires perspective policy making and resource mobilization by competent political and administrative bodies in a dynamic support relationship with the private sector. It requires respect for reality, not for policy and slogan, not gestures. Is it possible in the UK? Perhaps. Is there any possibility? no.

