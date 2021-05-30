U.S. coronavirus: Unvaccinated people still at risk as U.S. celebrates Memorial Day weekend without a mask





And while glimpses of normalcy are thrilling to see, a health expert warns that the millions of people who have not been vaccinated may pose high risks to each other.

CNN medical analyst Dr Leana Wen said fully immunized and generally healthy people “should feel very well protected.”

But she offered more critical insight into those who aren’t.

“Those who remain at risk are those who are not vaccinated,” Wen told CNN on Saturday. “And that includes children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated as well as adults who simply have not yet been vaccinated.”

She added that even though 40% of the country is fully vaccinated, the risk remains high because a large part of the population has still not been vaccinated. Although the number of new cases of Covid-19 has dropped significantly, it also means that “the virus has fewer places to go”.

“And so, people who are not vaccinated are always at high risk because we have more transmissible variants, and unfortunately people who have no immunity are not protected against these variants which can wreak havoc. “, explained Wen.

People who are severely immunocompromised and who have received a vaccine may also be at risk, she said.

As of Saturday, more than 167 million people in the United States – 50% of the total population – have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 134 million people are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the United States. shows.

The current 7-day average of daily new cases in the United States is 21,627, a decrease of more than 22% from the previous week, according to the CDC.

“Come on, get your shot, go to the beach. Really simple.”

As people go out and about this long weekend, states are jumping at the chance to get more vaccines on their arms.

New Jersey has launched a new program, “Shots at the Shore,” to encourage people to get vaccinated.

People heading to the Jersey coast will have the option of receiving one of three vaccines – Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson – Gov. Phil Murphy said. Children aged 12 to 15 can take the Pfizer photo.

Vaccination sites are set up at Pier Village, Sandy Hook, Long Branch and Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Memorial Day weekend, Murphy said.

New Jersey is one of 10 states that have met and surpassed President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of their population by July 4.

Meanwhile, New York City was also due to post buses at beaches and parks this Memorial Day weekend offering free Covid-19 vaccinations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Buses were scheduled to Brighton Beach, the Rockaways, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Central Park and Governors Island, to name a few, the mayor said.

“We’re going to go the extra mile, whatever the cost,” de Blasio said. “You’re going to be seeing our vaccine buses all over New York in the next few days.

“Come on, get your shot, go to the beach. Really simple.”

Overall, nearly 294 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to CDC data released on Saturday.

Miami Beach mayor on influx of tourists: “The virus is still here”

The trip was in the air this weekend, hitting a pandemic-time passenger record on Friday. About 1.96 million people have passed through U.S. airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

“We are climbing to 2 million. Please wear your mask, respect the TSA / airport / airline crew, arrive early and be patient! ” a TSA spokesperson tweeted.

Some of those travelers made it to Miami Beach, Florida, where Mayor Dan Gelber expressed concern over the influx of tourists to his city this Memorial Day weekend.

Gelber said one of the problems is that “we’re one of the few places that’s open, but we’re also a very attractive destination. So just too many people are coming.”

“The virus is still there,” he reminded everyone in an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Friday. “The number of people coming here is unprecedented, and some who come looking to act.”

The mayor said there would be “a huge saturation of police officers” on patrol over the long weekend.

CNN’s Sahar Akbarzai, Amanda Watts, Mirna Alsharif and Lauren Mascaren contributed to this report.

