Reader’s Answer: What would be the price of a house if the UK built 1 million homes? | House price





If Britain built a million houses, what would the house cost be? Gerald Jimes, Southeast London

Send new questions to [email protected]

Reader response

Home prices are not as simple as supply and demand. Building a million homes across the country (by itself) will not have a significant impact on home prices. In addition to being a home, home is an asset, and home prices are more likely to be affected by financial changes (e.g. stamp duty, interest rates, lender risk appetite). Evidence suggests that low interest rates and low debt increase prices. Building more houses allows people with financial leverage to buy them.

So, to the question: if a million houses were built, the price would not likely drop (some can suggest), we put more assets in the pockets of already wealthy people who can buy it for rent. Will be added. But that’s the point, isn’t it? Hquartermain if you now build a million publicly owned homes

Hot money from Asia and the Middle East will continue to flow in and buy into investments. So they will rise. Lindisfarn

The focus of a real estate developer is to make the real estate as expensive as possible so that you can maximize your profits. Without responsible government intervention (and thus excluding the UK) this will continue, so housing prices are unlikely to fall, but there may be more options. Real estate developers may want to profit more from the minister’s tax cuts, but this won’t lower the market price. It seems we are filled. Bucuresta

The way to start controlling the obscene real estate market is to control the actual rent by setting the level to a level that real people can afford. This will reduce the value of the so-called purchased property and reduce the enormous profits of greedy people who want to benefit from the misfortunes of others. A low purchase price can also mean selling some property at a low price. InAsMuch

Homes in the UK are provided by the private sector, so developers will want to optimize their bottom line. They achieve this by controlling production so that supply does not exceed demand. Thus, this question can be judged as a sign of a misunderstood housing crisis. The government and housing lobbies have created a story that supply is a problem. Build, build, build are mantras.

The economic crisis will not be resolved by the government’s policy of leaving the private sector. Why? Because there are industries that support the renegotiation of affordable housing arrangements, and low prices aren’t cheap for those who really need them. The waiting list for homes remains stubborn at over 1m, and the right to buy reduces the inventory of social homes tremendously.

243,770 new homes were built last year. Only 10% of them were cheap. Public sector shares were down by 9,000. Also, being cheap in this sense means a 20% discount off the market price, and it’s not cheap for those who need it most. True affordability is defined by many, including Shelter, as 35% of household income.

The shelter was nailed to the head this week with a new request for social housing. This will bring home economic and social benefits, including reducing government housing benefits legislation, as well as providing housing to those in need. The Community Planning Alliance was established in April to bring together more than 400 campaign groups nationwide that have joined the grassroots map. Rosie Pearson, Community Planning Alliance

In Cornwall, city dwellers buy new, out-of-plan buildings without seeing them as boltholes. Local real estate agents cannot follow them. Then leave it blank except for a few weeks of vacation per year. These people make dumb contributions to the local economy. When they move to the countryside, they rent a house in the city. They are the only winners of the new build.

Most residential buildings have 4 separate or semi-separate beds. Only foreigners can afford this. Meanwhile, local youth (including working families, NHS and caregivers) are living in caravans in winter and sofa surfing or living in vans in summer. Will you have to move hundreds of miles away from family and friends and give up your job to get a place to rent?

We don’t just need people to clean up every month, we just build social housing (not available for purchase and with long-term guarantees) for rent low enough to save for their own home or retirement.

Social housing means there are fewer individual tenants, so tenants start selling and prices start to drop. People who have the money to build and spend more desirable houses will buy them, demand will continue to raise prices and nothing will improve. This is the Tory method. Another way to pass public money to voters (through housing benefits). It has a therapeutic effect! ScienceThink

There is a huge amount of homebuilding where I live in Edinburgh, but prices keep rising. As long as the real estate developer is in charge, they will keep the price rising. Colechops

There are at least 7 major housing developments in Bucks around Aylesbury and all surrounding towns have buildings. Prices are still rising… EGriff

I have lived in Vancouver for 9 years and property prices there have inflated beyond the reach of local workers. Because exactly everything was being sold to Chinese investors. Not only that, the vacant property has forced development further away from the center for those who really need a place to live, with all the negative effects of traffic congestion. They eventually introduced foreign buying attitudes and vacant rents too late. We would love to ride the city before making it a hollow shell. Natalie Godfrey

It seems to remember that there are already enough homes for the UK population. However, control of the second housing (and investment property including money launderers) market raises and maintains housing prices and rents even higher.

As France thinks, we will get around this with appropriate taxation (e.g. 95% on capital gains on the second house, similar amounts on rent, Airbnb, etc… and punitive parliamentary taxes on the second and vacant houses). can. It will be a democratic socialism. So in the meantime, we have to keep taking care of our tenants at the expense of our children. TheWhineMerchant

The best way to lower home prices is to allow only one mortgage per person. Like in the old days. The second home should be purchased only with cash, not capital. That would rule out 90% of multiple homeowners. It is immoral to buy a home as an investment. Tenants who want to buy are treated terribly in the UK. Yorkshire

Looking at the historical data… it increases a lot!

Since 1978, it has built around 7.5 million homes in the UK. The average house price in 1978 was 12,500, but now it is 225,000. Taking inflation into account, the price of a house in 1978 is now 73,000. Thus, the 7.5m house leads to an increase of x5.8 during that period.

Of course, there are many other factors to consider, such as economic performance, population growth, and more, but several studies from University College London and London School of Economics show that building a new home doesn’t actually lower prices even in nearby areas. Development. The only people who will benefit from building this house will be the developers and landowners. The reason is that so many homes are already available only for those who are already on the real estate ladder (homes are being built on average, larger than existing stock). The housing crisis is not a problem for those who go beyond city-d apartments and want a little more space for their families (developers usually cater on greenfield premises), it’s a decent priced home for those starting out.

The only way governments are addressing the level-up agenda is not to make it easier for developers to get permits, but to offer cheaper housing. What developers build and where they build depends entirely on which options give them the most money. Building truly inexpensive homes in so-called red-walled areas doesn’t make as much money as building a toy town in a green area in the more expensive parts of England. Mark Moonier

As others have said, I don’t think there is a direct answer because there are so many factors involved. However, there are currently around 27 million households in the UK, so housing stocks only increase by about 4%. About 250,000 new homes were built in 2019, a significant increase of 1 million, but not a significant increase in size. So my guess is that a million dollars isn’t enough to really affect the price. If it’s more than twice as long, you can see something (depending on location, size, price, etc.). Roondoony

If built privately for private ownership/rental, is it hard to know that this will add to the current whirlpool of affordable homes that you think landlords will not buy and price according to current trends? Built as a public effort to sell at an affordable price to those who want to climb the housing ladder, you’ll be putting off the same problem for at most 20 years. And maybe it gets worse.

If built as a full home for long-term rental (e.g. a parliament house), you’ll have to barely scrape the surface with a million households to build many homes (oversupply is what reduces demand and prices). It is paid up front to ensure that it cannot be sold and is properly serviced within the public sector, and to cover the high cost of building quality inventory that developers cannot sell themselves.

The housing is very similar to other infrastructure, such as railroads, which are important enough to operate as a non-profit/loss driven public enterprise and completely impractical to trust in the private sector. Good luck to make it happen. Dorkalicious

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos