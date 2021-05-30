United States: deadly shooting in Floridas Miami area, police say





Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III said at least 2 were killed and 20 others injured after gunmen shot at a crowd gathered for a concert.

At least two people have died and more than 20 have been injured in a shootout outside a pool club in Hialeah, Florida, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III said in a statement. tweet Sunday morning.

I am at the scene of yet another act of targeted and cowardly gun violence, where more than 20 victims were shot and 2 sadly died, the official said in the tweet.

I am at the scene of yet another act of targeted and cowardly gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 sadly died. They are cold-blooded murderers who indiscriminately shot a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

Alfredo Freddy Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

A white SUV pulled up at the scene and three people came out with assault weapons and handguns and began shooting at the crowd gathered for a concert at the scene, the US news channel reported. CNN.

CNN said around 20 to 25 of those injured had been taken to a number of nearby hospitals and added that at least one of the injured was listed in critical condition.

Filming took place early Sunday morning, CBS4 Miami said. He also said police had no one in custody on Sunday morning.

Al Jazeeras Andy Gallacher, of Miami, said police reports have started shooting indiscriminately in the crowd.

The police chief says he believes it was a targeted attack, Gallacher said.

All of this, of course, following a huge spike in gun violence in this country, he added.

This is a serious shooting, there are still many questions that remain, he said, including what type of weapons were used in this shooting.

The incident is the latest of several recent mass shootings in various parts of the country. There have been at least 200 mass shootings in the country in the first 132 days of this year, according to a report from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group. , mentionned.

President Joe Biden last month called U.S. gun violence an epidemic and international embarrassment.

The Florida shooting comes days after eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire on a rail yard in San Jose.

Over four weeks in March and April, the United States also witnessed three such shootings that claimed many lives: on March 16, eight were killed, including six women of Asian origin, in spas the Atlanta area; less than a week later, 10 died in a supermarket shooting in Colorado and a few weeks later, eight were killed at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating near evidence markers of ground shell cases where a mass shooting took place outside a banquet hall in Hialeah, Florida [Joe Raedle/AFP]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos