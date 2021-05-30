



European Commission Vice President Maro efovi warned the British government on Sunday about “one-sided actions” such as putting EU citizens in prisons and urged London and Brussels to “settle down” and “focus on the future”.

In an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, efovi reported that “because European citizens wanted to visit the UK, getting stuck in prison or getting fingerprinted doesn’t help the mood.”

POLITICO recently reported that 30 EU citizens were detained and detained by immigration authorities after attempting to enter the UK to work without visa or residence status.

These included citizens of Germany, Greece, Italy, Romania and Spain, who were detained at the borders of Britain and detained for up to seven days before returning to their homeland.

I think that what we need in EU-UK relations is not a one-sided action, but more cooperation and a joint approach, as it will make our relations worse,” efovi told Marr.

“We have to keep calm and focus on how to solve problems and focus on the future.”

During the program, efovi verbally sparred with Edwin Poots, the newly elected leader of the Democratic Coalition, the main British Protestant party in Northern Ireland.

Poots call for a reversal of the Brexit trade trading Irish protocol, which creates a new trade boundary for goods shipped to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Putz warned Northern Ireland has faced potentially violent unionist street protests unless the EU relaxes protocol requirements for EU customs and sanitation checks on goods arriving from the UK.

efovi said the clear solution would be for the UK and the EU to agree on common veterinary standards, which would eliminate the need for testing of animal and plant products that account for 4/5 of Northern Ireland’s imports from the UK.

On Saturday, efovi warned the UK of growing patience among EU countries on Northern Ireland trade issues and other post-Brexit issues in an interview with the Financial Times.

All of these solutions are from our side, efovi told FT. It is clear that the mood will be sour if we don’t see any positive developments. The political environment will be much more difficult.

Since Brexit, EU citizens will not be able to enter the UK for work unless they are on a work visa or EU settlement regime that guarantees residency for those residing in the UK before the UK leaves the EU.

EU nationals can enter the UK without a visa for tourism and stay for up to 180 days. The British Border Forces may refuse entry to EU nationals if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that officials are willing to work in the country, but are unable to issue a work visa.

Shawn Pogatchnik contributed to the reporting.

