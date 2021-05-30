US Monastir joins Zamalek for the very first BAL final





A week after beating the BBC Patriots, hosts of the first Basketball Africa League (BAL), in the group stage, US Monastir on Saturday beat the Rwandan champions 87-46 to join Zamalek in the BAL final.

It was the Tunisians’ second-largest margin of victory of the BAL season, their biggest 113-66 victory over Madagascar GNBC.

The Patriots entered the field ready to overthrow the No.1 seed. The lead changed hands four times, with US Monastir ahead 16-14 after the first quarter.

Prince Ibeh made two early faults in the first half, forcing Patriots head coach Alan Major to remove him to protect him from an early exclusion from the game. The Tunisians took advantage of Ibeh’s absence, adjusted offensively and opened a 37-22 halftime lead, thanks to a 17-0 run in the second quarter.

US Monastir never looked back after opening the lead early, forcing the Patriots to return the ball more than 26 times.

Makrem Ben Romdhane of US Monastir said his side regrouped after the first few games and played more aggressively to win the game. Nicole Sweet / BAL / Basketball Africa League via Getty Images

Dieudonné Ndizeye, the only BBC Patriots player to score in double digits, had 13 points on a 4 for 13 shot, including 2 for 6 at long range; Kenneth Gasana and Ibeh finished with eight points each.

Meanwhile, Tunisia international Omar Abada was on fire, scoring game highs with 18 points and five assists. Four other American players from Monastir including Marcus Crawford, Wael Arakji, Majok James and Firas Lahyani scored in double digits combining 46 points.

“After the first quarter we got together and decided it was time to stop them from making those crazy shots. We played more aggressively, and that’s how we won the game,” Monastir US striker Makrem Ben Romdhane said.

US Monastir assistant coach Safouen Ferjani recalled that his team are in Kigali “to win the BAL title”.

During a post-game press, Major said “it was a bad day for a good team.”

In the other semi-final, Zamalek beat Petro Atletico 89-71 to advance to the final.

