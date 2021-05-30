UK regulators’ investment limits are too limited and BT Pension Fund warns





The £57 billion BT Pension Fund has come up with a proposal by UK regulators to limit investment in unlisted assets, which they say is a “blunt tool” that could impede the country’s transition to a green economy.

Pension regulators have proposed limiting pension scheme investments in private market assets such as assets and infrastructure to less than a fifth of the planned portfolio to reduce the risk of schemes becoming forced sellers in poor markets.

However, the BT scheme, one of the largest in Europe, says that the limits represent a “significant step change” in the interpretation and implementation of investment regulations and could hinder employers’ efforts to stop cash aid. With a deficit of £8 billion, the scheme is already approaching the 20% investment limit proposed by regulators.

Morten Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer of BT Scheme, which has 200,000 members, said, “We intend to ensure that pension plans have adequate liquidity and flexibility in their portfolios, but we are concerned that this change will have significant unintended consequences.

“Well-managed plans often seek to actively leverage liquidity premiums through unlisted investments (eg real estate, private equity and infrastructure investments) that are not traded in regulated markets. This type of investment is very well suited to the needs of long-term pension investors, but it is not necessarily traded in a regulated market,” he said.

Nilsson said in the Financial Times there was a break with regulators’ proposals and the government’s greater desire for pension funds to send more cash as non-current assets to help the country’s economic recovery and green transition.

He added that it doesn’t seem “reasonable” to limit investment choices in this scheme, aimed at self-sufficiency or not dependent on employer support by 2034.

BT has agreed to put an additional £2.7 billion in plans by June 2023 to address the recent deficit.

“My personal opinion is that a hat is a very blunt tool for something very complex,” said Nilsson.

BT’s concerns about the limits proposed by the regulators were reflected in other large-scale defined benefit plans that promise to pay members a lifelong safe income based on salary and tenure.

“We understand the intent of the TPR here, but the unintended consequences are potentially significant,” the £80 billion college pension scheme with 420,000 members told FT in a statement. “We can’t invest in a way that we think is in the best interests of our members, and there will be fewer options for accessing a return on investment that matches our debt.”

The regulator’s proposal is understood to focus on small initiatives that “abuse” the regulation by investing up to half of the portfolio in unregulated investments.

Regulatory authorities acknowledged “concerns” with the proposed investment limits and said they are considering “whether adjustments are appropriate” in their plans.

David Fairs, Managing Director of Regulatory Policy, said, “When issuing codes for consultations, we believed it would be helpful to set an appropriate maximum quota for all plans, except in exceptional circumstances.

“But we don’t want these expectations to limit their ability to invest in assets that can be illiquid and provide opportunities for improved planning outcomes once they take appropriate advice and understand the liquidity risks of their plans. .”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos