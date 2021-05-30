US on pace to meet Biden’s Covid vaccination target





As the pace of vaccinations in the United States has slowed, the country is approaching the July 4 target set by President Biden as it advances to immunize adolescents and those living in underserved communities.

The biggest gains in recent weeks have been in immunizing 12 to 15-year-olds, who became eligible for vaccines earlier this month, according to an analysis of New York Times data. And there has been progress in reaching certain groups, including Latinos and people without a college degree, with the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy, according to the Kaiser Foundation.

All of these factors, along with a change in national strategy, keep the United States on track to meet Mr. Bidens’ goal of having 70% of the adult population receive at least one vaccine. by July 4. adult Americans are there.

Vaccinated Americans have been encouraged to take advantage of a summer that would have seemed unlikely last year. Americans are flying at rates not seen in about a year, many with the intention of mingling with large crowds at parades and barbecues this Memorial Day weekend, the usual start to summer in the United States. .

People who don’t want to be vaccinated are more likely to get one if it’s as easy as walking into a local pharmacy without an appointment, said ICU and disease doctor Dr Taison Bell infectious diseases at the University of Virginia. The transfer of resources from mass vaccination sites in stadiums to mobile clinics is starting to bear fruit, he said.

People who waited and saw saw the positive benefits, Dr Bell said, as their friends and family resumed their activities for nearly a year. Even if they don’t believe in vaccines, they don’t want to miss out, he says. People are much more motivated.

About 166.4 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The pace, however, has slowed to about 1.5 million doses per day on average, half of the 3.38 million shots reported on April 13.

In April, after the vaccination rate peaked, Mr Biden announced his intention to target resources in places with lower vaccination rates, including underserved rural areas and communities of color.

And as demand for vaccines slowed, Biden made vaccine distribution and use more flexible. A national stockpile was created to send doses to where they were most needed. Pharmacies could accommodate walk-in people, and injections could be obtained at local doctors’ offices and mobile clinics. Community leaders have been enlisted to reach out to vaccine-hesitant people.

There has been some success with efforts to reach predominantly black and brown communities. Almost 50 percent of the vaccines given through the pharmacy program have gone to people of color in the past few weeks.

In New York City, where more than 60% of adults have had at least one vaccine, the city targets black and Latino residents, whose vaccination rates make up about half of the general population. Health officials are asking community groups to go door-to-door to reach unvaccinated people, and the city has also hired companies to promote vaccination in predominantly black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

Mr Biden worked with Uber and Lyft, America’s two largest ridesharing services, to help revive the slowdown in the vaccination rate in mid-May. The companies are offering free trips to vaccination sites until July 4.

In several states, including California, Colorado, Maryland, Ohio and Oregon, governors have suspended incentives in the form of lotteries that include cash prizes, scholarships and gift cards for maintain momentum.

Incentives are a way of moving the needles for people waiting to be vaccinated, Dr Bell said.

I commend them for their creativity, he said. It avoids these false notions that we cannot turn to people’s purses to make a good decision.

