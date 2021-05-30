U.S. Retailers Rush To Secure Holiday Season Stock





U.S. retailers are struggling to keep up with demand as rising consumer spending combined with shortages of shipping containers, trucks and warehouse space pushes inventory to historically low levels and sparks fears as to stock levels for the holiday season.

Chains from Costco to Dollar Tree have warned in recent days that port congestion is increasing freight costs and lengthening the time it takes to get goods to the United States.

Stores that carried about a month and a half of inventory before the pandemic saw their inventory-to-sales ratio drop to just 1.1 in March, the lowest level since at least 1992, according to data from the US Census Bureau.

“For every 110 televisions a retailer can have in stock, he sells 100 [each month]. That leaves very little room for safety stock, ”said Noah Hoffman, vice president of North American ground transportation for CH Robinson.

The logistics company said many retailers have postponed holiday orders from June to April to overcome bottlenecks. Still, consumers can still face four to six week waits for Christmas e-commerce deliveries, Hoffman added.

With ships from Asia waiting 12 to 15 days to unload and domestic freight carriers such as Union Pacific and FedEx accelerating peak season surcharges by several months, “we don’t expect inventory to catch up. ‘in early 2022,’ Hoffman said.

Several retailers confirmed in earnings calls last week that they had sped up orders to avoid running out of stock.

John Garratt, chief financial officer of Dollar General, said he had “strategically advanced” the purchases. The dollar store chain was comfortable with its inventory, he added, but “stockouts remain higher than we would like for some high demand products.”

Corie Barry, Managing Director of Best Buy, echoed that “extraordinarily high” consumer demand for the electronics retailer’s products had combined with supply chain disruptions to create “strain” in the market. availability of devices, computers and televisions.

Costco had “loaded before” the orders, Richard Galanti, its chief financial officer, told analysts, noting that the turnaround time for containers arriving in the United States, delivering their contents and returning overseas had doubled to 50 days.

“The feeling is that this will continue for most of this calendar year,” he said.

Shipping costs are also well above usual levels, with base rates from Asia to the United States ranging from $ 4,000 to $ 5,000 per container, up from $ 1,500 at the same time in 2019, said Brian Whitlock, Senior Director of Gartner. Some customers pay up to $ 3,000 more to guarantee capacity.

Delays caused by a container ship stranded in the Suez Canal in March compounded the fact that China’s exit from the pandemic faster than the United States and Europe had left many containers in the wrong places, Whitlock noted.

Jason Hilsenbeck, president of LoadMatch, which matches freight loaders and trucks, said import delays were “worse than anyone can remember” but predicted consumer demand would decline, easing the capacity crisis. ‘here August.

The backlog at the west coast port appears to be improving, agreed Gartner’s Whitlock, but said the “container imbalance” could continue into the third quarter, when retailers typically receive Christmas items.

“We predict that 2021 will be a difficult year throughout the Chinese New Year” in February 2022, he said, “The supply chain is currently extremely fragile and I think we are crossing our fingers and hope that we will have enough time without further events. “

