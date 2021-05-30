US Blacklists Chinese Fishing Fleet Charged with Working to Death Indonesian Fishermen | Washington Examiner





Chinese state-owned fishing company accused of working to death Indonesian employees banned from exporting tuna to the United States, order underlining human rights issue and geopolitical implications often overlooked.

“Today’s action helps prevent human rights abusers from profiting from forced labor,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday after Customs and Police Protection. US borders imposed the import ban on the Dalian Ocean Fishing Company. “It’s also another example of the United States taking action to tackle harmful fishing practices.”

China’s use of forced labor has become a geopolitical responsibility in recent months, as atrocities inflicted on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang galvanized European opposition to an investment pact with Beijing. The Dalian Ocean Blacklist combines this problem of “modern slavery” with China’s aggressive deployment of fishing fleets around the world, an abusive practice that could push small countries that depend on sustainable fishing to join forces with the United States to defend their rights of sovereignty and good environmental management.

“To the extent that these things put us on the side of these island states, it certainly helps for the United States to be seen as a partner of choice,” the White House National Security Council chief of staff said. , Alex Gray, who also headed the Oceania and Indo-Pacific Security Bureau under former President Donald Trump. “This is how we can be successful in the Pacific.”

PARTNER OF THE AMERICAN-TAIWAN COAST GUARD TO EXPLORE A POTENTIAL CHINESE INVASION

Fishing fleets have attracted less attention in diplomatic circles than China’s claim to sovereignty over large swathes of the South China Sea, but they play an important role even in these disputes.

“China is known to send paramilitary vessels and its coast guards to support its fishing fleets as they claim rights to resources in disputed waters, or even in exclusive economic zones of other countries,” BenarNews , a media affiliated with Radio Free Asia, supported by the United States. , seen when China ended an annual summer fishing ban.

Dalian was at the center of a controversy involving China and Indonesia last year following revelations that several Indonesian men died while working on a fishing boat owned by Dalian. Indonesian authorities repatriated dozens of fishermen from the Dalian fleet, and survivors reported that they had been mistreated.

“Crew members claimed that drinking salt water made their colleagues sick, resulting in death,” a South Korean aid group reported. “They were physically attacked by part of the Chinese crew. In addition, the crew remained on board for 13 months, never disembarking in a port. Multiple transshipments at sea allowed the continued operation of the vessel. ship for an extended period. “

Blinken’s team made the allegations on Friday while noting that Dalian is not the only Chinese fishing company to warrant a sanction, judging from the State Department’s 2020 report on human rights. man.

“The report noted that other companies in the PRC are abusing migrant workers subjected to forced labor,” Price said. “The United States will promote the accountability of those who use forced labor to exploit individuals for profit, and we will work with our international partners to ensure that the voiceless are heard and protected.”

“The report noted that other companies in the PRC are abusing migrant workers subjected to forced labor,” Price said. “The United States will promote the accountability of those who use forced labor to exploit individuals for profit, and we will work with our international partners to ensure that the voiceless are heard and protected.”

This effort could be a boon for small states and American diplomats, who continue to compete with China that is often played out at the United Nations and other multilateral arenas where national votes carry equal weight.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“This is [about] the economic survival of the small island states which derive the vast majority of their income from fishing, “said Gray.” The Chinese are alienating states that really have no interest in being involved in competition because of their outrageous land claims … [and their forced labor] helps us to make common cause with cultures that they have constantly abused. “

Place of Origin: US blacklisted Chinese fishing fleet accused of working to kill Indonesian fishermen

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos