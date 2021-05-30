Traffic light travel rules in the UK should be clearer.





One of Britain’s historical advantages as a place to live, visit and do business is its openness to the world, and plans after Brexit depend on maintaining its dominance in emphasizing “global Britain”. The need to lower Covid-19 infection rates and protect residents from Indian strains and other new strains has greatly complicated the situation. However, we need to rethink the government’s current approach to international travel.

Under the traffic light system implemented as part of the May 17 reopening, 12 countries and territories may qualify for a relatively free “green” rating if arriving with high vaccination rates and low hospitalization rates. Passengers must undergo Covid-19 testing prior to flight. Arrived in England and again two days later. 43 countries with high infection rates are on the red list. Only residents of the United Kingdom and Ireland are permitted to enter the country by plane and must pay for it in a government-approved quarantine hotel, spend 10 days and undergo two Covid tests.

The rest of the world is on the amber list. Passengers will be quarantined for 10 days, paying for at least 3 Covid tests before and after 2 and 8 days of flight. However, I’m starting to get almost £300 (airline) discount per person, unless you pay for the 4th test). There is no difference in vaccination status and the online form can be confusing. The arrival procedure also mocks the procedure as everyone queues up in the same hall to check the documents. Heathrow Airport is set to open a dedicated terminal for the “red list” countries next month.

Decisions on which countries are on the list were not well explained. India should be added to the red list sooner. Due to this delay, the first infectious strain identified in the UK was identified in the UK, and France placed quarantine measures against visitors to the UK. There will be regular reviews, but the criteria are unclear. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said European resorts will soon be added to the green list.

The current British regime’s broader approach is wrong. British corporations are banned from meeting foreign customers and employees, those who are going on vacation are not benefiting from the reopening, and parts of the UK economy that rely on foreign visitors are suffering. Traffic light systems need clearer goals. Now that the most at-risk population has a jab, it is time to shift the focus to including dangerous strains instead of disrupting the journey. The point is to keep people healthy, not to be permanently trapped.

Giving vaccinated people more freedom is the first step. The U.S. asks fully protected visitors to undergo Covid testing again before boarding the plane and 3 to 5 days later. Self-isolation is only necessary for people with symptoms.

The government cannot stop there. You’ll also need to find a way to make it easier to travel to and from countries without vaccines. Restoring some of the £4 billion cut from the overseas aid budget to fund the global vaccine program Covax, and redirecting surplus orders for UK jabs to India and other overwhelming countries will help reduce the risk of dangerous strains. Will be.

Transparency is also important. People and businesses must be able to plan. After the UK released the green list, the airline increased seats in Portugal (which had been carried out) by 47%, and reduced the number of seats in Greece and Spain (which did not) by 20% each. The government must describe the criteria it uses to determine when and how to post welcome mats.

