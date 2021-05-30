Matt Wieters removed from U.S. baseball’s Olympic qualifying list





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla – Wide receiver Matt Wieters has been taken off the US list for the Olympic baseball qualifiers which begin on Monday.

“He will be on our radar if we have the opportunity to move forward,” US coach Mike Scioscia said on Sunday.

Four-time All-Star Wieters hit .200 (7 for 35) without a homerun and four RBIs for the St. Louis Cardinals during the pandemic-cut short 2020 season and became a free agent.

Cutting Wieters, 35, left Tim Federowicz and Mark Kolozsvary as catchers on the US 26-man roster.

Anthony Carter, a 35-year-old left-hander from Mexican club Saraperos de Saltillo, was added to the U.S. roster on Sunday. 24-year-old Kansas City right-hander Jonathan Bowlan was dropped, three days after the Kansas City Royals said he needed Tommy John surgery.

The United States opens Group A of Baseball Americas qualifiers on Monday against Nicaragua in Port Saint Lucia, face the Dominican Republic the next day in West Palm Beach and Puerto Rico on Wednesday in Port Saint Lucia.

Scioscia said a southpaw would leave for the United States on Monday, making Matthew Liberatore of the Cardinals (0-3, 5.48 in four starts at Triple-A Memphis) or Royals Drew Parrish (1-0, 0, 00 in one start (and three raised appearances at High-A Quad Cities) the most likely alternatives.

“Anyone who’s been in Major League Baseball knows that the playoffs are a different season, and we jump into the playoffs on the first pitch of this tournament,” said Scioscia.

Carlos Teller, a 34-year-old left-hander from Mexican club Aguascalientes, will leave for Nicaragua.

Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela are part of Group B.

Puerto Rico is managed by Juan Gonzalez, Nicaragua by Marvin Benard and Canada by Ernie Whitt.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the super round on Friday and Saturday, and the results of the first round are reported. The top super tour team joins Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea in the Olympic baseball tournament, which will be played in Japan from July 28 to August 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.

The second and third place teams will advance to a qualifying final in June in Mexico, which will include Australia, the Netherlands and Taiwan.

Only players who are not on the lists of 26 major league players and on the injured lists are eligible.

The United States were three out of qualifying for the Olympics in November 2019 at the Premier12 tournament in Tokyo when they lost a ninth inning lead and lost to Mexico 3-2 in 10 innings.

