How Dylans UK Chart Run Ends in Tears | Ken Dodd





Toby Wood is right to describe Bob Dylans Like a Rolling Stone as a song that changed the course of popular music in the 1960s (Letters, May 28). It influenced a generation of musicians and was regularly voted the best song of all time. So what’s even more surprising is that it didn’t take the top spot on the UK charts, and held the top spot by Ken Dodd’s equally revolutionary tears in September 1965. Mike Pender Cardiff

In France, it is not a legal requirement to always have an identification card (Letters, May 21). Having an ID card is convenient and purely voluntary. Bernard Besserglik Pantin, France

On Saturday, you posted a picture of the British Prime Minister above the title. Dangerous cults now dominate England (May 28). I was delighted to see some of them, like the famous Guardian propensity for typos, never change despite the constant turmoil in the modern world. Tony Mabbott Rotherham, South Yorkshire

So, with his recent marriage, the Boris Johnsons model is no longer Winston Churchill, but Henry VIII? Joy Everington Marshwood, Dorset

I’ve also been curious about the criteria by which dentists and trumpet players have been able to make your birthday list over the years (Letters, May 27th). Can you include me as a physiotherapist, marine historian and mycologist as I turn 80 on January 1st of next year? It will make my day! Alison LeightonStony Stratford, Buckinghamshire

