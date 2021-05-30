A “ real compromise ” on the US infrastructure bill is possible – Republican Senator





US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) listens during a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, United States, February 3, 2021. REUTERS / Brandon Bell / Pool

Negotiations with US President Joe Biden over a potentially massive infrastructure investment program are advancing even though disagreements remain over the size and scope of the legislation, Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito said on Sunday.

“I think we can come to a real compromise, absolutely, because we’re both still in the game,” Capito said in an interview with “Fox News Sunday.”

Capito heads a group of six Senate Republicans who have been in regular contact with Biden and White House aides over a bill the administration wants to get through Congress quickly. Read more

Republican senators have proposed $ 928 billion to improve roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure projects. Much of the funding would come from funds already promulgated for other purposes which they believe are not being used.

The Biden administration’s latest negotiating offer is $ 1.7 trillion and would include federal spending on projects beyond traditional infrastructure, such as home care for the elderly. Read more

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” said of the latest Republican counter-offer: “There is a move in the right direction, but a lot of concern.”

Buttigieg added: “We have to make investments beyond what would have happened anyway.” He also underscored the need to use the infrastructure bill to tackle climate change and signaled his opposition to shifting COVID-19 relief funds to infrastructure accounts.

Capito said that following a White House meeting, which Republicans saw as productive, Biden’s aides backed away from some of the ideas Republicans had been pushing.

“We’ve had some interaction with the staff that kind of backed off a bit, but I think we’re smoothing those edges,” said the West Virginia senator whose state is expected to benefit significantly from the benefits. new investments in infrastructure.

Nonetheless, Republicans continued to be reluctant to raise taxes on the wealthy and businesses to help fund projects.

“I will not vote to cancel them,” said Capito, when asked about the cancellation of some of the Republican tax cuts adopted under the Trump administration.

She also spoke out against including new funding for projects that go beyond physical infrastructure, saying these could be factored into other measures percolating through Congress.

Talks were scheduled to continue this week even though Congress is on recess, with the Senate returning on June 7.

When lawmakers return to Washington, Biden will be under pressure from many of his fellow Democrats in Congress to avoid Republicans and halt negotiations if they don’t show signs of significant progress.

Buttigieg told CNN that clear direction is needed on the infrastructure bill. The President keeps saying that “inaction is not an option” and that time is not unlimited here. “

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, also interviewed on CNN, said: “I think waiting any longer for Republicans to do the right thing is a misstep. She added:” I would go ahead. . “

Congress could use a special “reconciliation” process that only requires a simple majority of the 100 Senate members to move legislation forward, instead of the usual 60 vote threshold. The Senate is currently split evenly, 50-50, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris having the power to break the deadlock.

However, it is not clear whether all Democrats would agree to such a process.

