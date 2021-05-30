South Sudan: Fear of’inhumane’ UK aid cuts to’famine crisis’ country | World news





When the British government announced cuts in foreign aid spending of 4 billion, the decision shocked South Sudan, one of the poorest countries on the planet.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Rab said the UK is looking for ways to provide “value for taxpayers” by the government in regions like South Sudan, the UK’s second-largest donor.

The feeling of Juba, the capital of this poor country, is strikingly different.

Those who run international and local aid organizations and those who rule here are very afraid.

Image: South Sudan relies almost entirely on international aid agencies and local partners to provide food and basic government services. Image: FCDO says it will make a big contribution to aid in Africa.

“We see it as too unfriendly and inhumane to quit aid at this particular time. This is a time that needs the attention of the world like never before,” said Peter Mayen Majongdit, Secretary of Humanitarian Affairs.

He was informed of the cuts in a letter dated April 27, but said Britain has not yet provided details.

“We asked what was wrong with our relationship with the British government. We felt it was time to double their efforts,” Majongdit said.

According to agencies like the United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP), the 11 million nation is “on the verge of famine.”

More than two-thirds of the population suffers from severe food insecurity, and now around 100,000 people in isolated areas are at risk of mass hunger.

Image: People who run international and local aid organizations in Juba are deeply afraid of what could lead to cutbacks. Image: More than two-thirds of the population suffers from severe food insecurity.

The ground situation worsens at a time when organizations like WFP are cutting emergency food rations due to cuts in donors’ budgets.

The UK has reduced its contribution to emergency food aid by about 30%.

World Food Program Director Matthew Hollingworth said, “To avoid famine, we had to prioritize, and where people were better off we had to cut rations.

“In fact, we’re getting out of our hunger to give to the hungry, and it’s by no means an easy decision, but it’s a decision we have to take this year.

Image: Unprecedented rain in recent years has destroyed infrastructure and pastures.

The South Sudan government has done little since independence from Sudan ten years ago.

Providing food and basic government services relies almost entirely on international aid agencies and local partners.

Civil war and near-continuous political and tribal conflicts killed hundreds of thousands of people, and in two years unprecedented rainfall destroyed infrastructure, agricultural land, and pasture.

The international community is currently spending billions of dollars to avoid a complex humanitarian catastrophe, but discussions of Britain’s cuts in South Sudan were not welcome here.

Many people who received British aid said they couldn’t talk to us.

We delivered an email from the British Embassy warning international aid organizations about “all interactions with the media, especially Sky News in South Sudan.”

The email asked the support partner to “make an interview request (name pending) or inform me of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).”)

“There is only one way to interpret this,” said the director of an aid agency in the state bar. “The UK is ashamed of the cuts and prefers people not to know the details.”

Image: Britain was South Sudan’s second largest donor. The government has said it will still spend almost half of its subsidies in Africa.

Along with reducing aid to WFP, Sky News understands that a major program of £120 million per year, called humanitarian aid and resilience from HARISS or South Sudan, has been “indefinitely delayed”.

In addition, eight out of ten South Sudan provinces cut £6.9 million from the Health Pooled Funds (HPF) budget to support basic health clinics.

In a letter explaining the cuts delivered to Sky News, HFP’s coach Stefan Lawson said the decline was “painful” but was lucky compared to the others.

“I’m sure you know, but any cuts are painful, but this could have been a lot worse (and worse with other FCDO funding programs in South Sudan…”

In response, the head of an NGO said, “(In South Sudan) the outcome is simple. People will die.”

Some organizations, such as Windle Trust International, operating in territories claiming to have been prioritized by the British government have lost all of their funds.

Image: Unloading food sacks of the World Food Program (WFP) in Fivor, 2012

This UK-based charity set up a teacher training program and mentoring plan for high school girls in South Sudan schools, but lost about £400,000 in estimated funding.

The UK has been making a huge contribution to African aid for many years, and in a statement to Sky News, FCDO said this will continue.

The impact of the pandemic earthquake on the UK economy has forced us to make tough, but necessary decisions, but the UK aid budget this year will still be over £10 billion.

“This year, the UK will spend nearly half of its aid in Africa, focusing on our support where human suffering is most serious and ensuring that the UK can exert its utmost influence as a force for good.

“Our support will include getting girls into school, fighting the causes and effects of climate change, and supporting economic development to build future trading partners.”

South Sudan’s aid partners and officials see the situation differently, and one NGO head estimates the UK cuts to be “55% total”.

What Britain is doing in a country where millions of lives are at risk is virtually asking other donors to intervene and fill the gap.

It’s an act on the edge of a cliff that can beat a handful of friends.

