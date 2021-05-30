2021 US Open odds: surprising PGA picks, Torrey Pines predictions from proven model that called in six majors





After failing with a second place finish in the PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka has another opportunity to win a single major tournament for the third time at the 2021 US Open. Champion in 2017 and 2018, Koepka finished second in 2019 before moving on. miss last year’s event due to injury. He’s won or finished second in seven of the last 14 major championships he’s competed in, making him a favorite for the 2021 US Open. The third major of the year kicks off Thursday, June 17 at Torrey Pines in San Diego, marking the tournament’s first return to the course since Tiger Woods’ iconic victory in 2008.

Koepka is one of four golfers listed at 14-1 in the latest 2021 US Open odds on the William Hill Sportsbook. The only golfers with better odds are 2016 Champion Dustin Johnson (10-1), World No.3 Jon Rahm (11-1) and 2011 Champion Rory McIlroy (12-1). They are among the eight players with a 2021 US Open odds of 16-1 or less, so there is a lot to consider when placing your bets. Before you lock in the picks for the 2021 US Open, be sure to see the 2021 US Open predictions and the projected ranking of SportsLine’s proven computer model.

SportsLine’s prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour last June. In fact, it’s well over $ 9,000 on his best bets since the reboot, tackling tournament after tournament.

At the Masters in April, McClure scored Jon Rahm’s top 5 (+250), as well as Corey Conners’ top 10 (+550). McClure’s best bets brought the Masters over $ 450.

Plus, McClure was all over Daniel Berger’s victory at +1,400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also claimed victory (+2500) from Viktor Hovland at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. It was one of the many huge calls he has made over the past few months. He also finished profitable at the 2020 US Open, making two of his best bets, including a +1100 bet in the top five on Matthew Wolff.

That same model also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed their choice of golf has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 US Open field is taking shape, SportsLine has simulated the event 10,000 times and the results have been surprising. Head over to SportsLine now to see the projected 2021 US Open standings.

The model’s best predictions of the US Open 2021

A big surprise that the model claims at the 2021 US Open: Bryson DeChambeau, the reigning US Open champion and one of the top favorites, struggles and fails to break through the top 10. DeChambeau was one of the hottest players on tour this season, finishing top of the standings at the 2020 US Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The eight-time PGA Tour champion has been explosive off the tee this season, placing first in driving distance at 322.5 yards, but those long bombs don’t regularly find the fairway. In fact, he ranks 178th on the PGA Tour in driving precision (54.63%). He has only one top 10 ranking since March and has finished outside the top 30 of all three majors since winning the US Open last year. He’s not a good choice to win it all and there are much better values ​​in the 2021 US Open field.

Another surprise: Daniel Berger, a huge 33-1 long shot, has a solid 2021 US Open title run. Less than a year ago, Berger was outside the world top 100, but he won two times since and has four more top three rankings. This has propelled him to 16th overall and he has a much better chance of winning the 2021 US Open than his odds imply.

The tournament takes place on the Torrey Pines South Course, which is more difficult than the North Course. Low scores will be at a premium but few cases consistently break more often than Berger. His 4.50 birdies per round rank sixth on the tour, and he has other solid metrics including third in average scoring (69.60) and 11th in Greens in regulation percentage (70 , 09). Few golfers have hit the ball better than Berger in the past year or so, so you can see why the SportsLine model is all over him at the 2021 US Open.

How to make picks at the 2021 US Open

The model targets three other golfers with a 2021 US Open rating of 22-1 or higher to have a strong title race. Anyone who supports these underdogs could strike hard. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2021 US Open? And what long strokes stun the golf world? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 US Open standings, all from the model that has nailed six golf majors and is well over $ 9,000 since the restart.

US Open 2021 odds

Dustin Johnson 10-1Jon Rahm 11-1Rory McIlroy 12-1Justin Thomas 14-1Jordan Spieth 14-1Bryson DeChambeau 14-1Brooks Koepka 14-1Xander Sc Chaudele 16-1Collin Morikawa 22-1Patrick Cantlay 28-1Webb Simpson 28-1Viktor Hovland 28-1Hideki Matsuyama 28-1Hideki Matsuyama 28-1Tyrrell Hatton 33-1Patrick Reed 33-1Daniel Berger 33-1Tony Finau 33-1Will Zalatoris 33-1Tommy Fleetwood 33-1Justin Rose 40-1Louis Oosthuizen 45-1Scottie Scheffler 45-1Paul Casey 50-1Matthew Fitzpatrick 50- 1Sung-Jae Im 50-1Cameron Smith 50-1Phil Mickelson 50-1Joaquin Niemann 60-1Jason Day 60-1 Harris English 66-1Marc Leishman 66-1Shane Lowry 66-1Abraham Ancer 66-1Corey Conners 66-1Adam Scott 66-1 Lee Westwood 66-1Sergio Garcia 66-1Rickie Fowler 66-1Max Homa 80-1Gary Woodland 80-1Matthew Wolff 80-1 Brandt Snedeker 100-1Bubba Watson 100-1Henrik Stenson 100-1Billy Horschel 100-1Branden Grace 100-1Cameron Champ 100-1Francesco Molinari 100 -1Si-Woo Kim 100-1Kevin Na 125-1Robert Macintyre 125-1Sebastian Munoz 125-1Carlos Ortiz 125-1K evin Kisner 125-1Chri stiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1Thomas Pieters 125-1Matt Wallace 125-1Brendon Todd 125-1Matt Kuchar 125-1Stewart Cink 125-1Ian Poulter 125-1Jason Kokrak 125-1Mackenzie Hughes 150-1Brian Harman 150-1Zach Johnson 150-1Alex Noren 150-1Bernd Wiesberger 150-1Martin Kaymer 150-1Chez Reavie 175-1Ryan Palmer 200-1Erik Van Rooyen 200-1Graeme McDowell 200-1

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos