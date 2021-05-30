COVID-19: UK Records Another 6 Coronavirus Deaths With Over 25 Million People Getting Two Vaccines | British news





The UK has now recorded another six coronavirus-related deaths as more than 25 million people have been vaccinated twice.

Another 3,240 coronavirus cases were recorded, and the latest statistics show that 39,259,168 people were first vaccinated with the COVID vaccine.

A total of 25,332,851 had two jabs.

Currently, a total of 4,484,056 cases and 127,781 deaths across the entire UK epidemic.

On Friday, 4,182 cases reached the highest daily total since April 1, with reports fueled by news that coronavirus infections are increasing by up to 3% daily in the UK.

The recent coronavirus R (replica) number is estimated to be between 1.0 and 1.1, increasing from 0.9 to 1.1 over the past week.

This means, on average, between 10 and 11 people out of every 10 people infected with COVID.

The government is currently considering mandating NHS workers to be vaccinated against COVID, and experts have warned that there is still “very much uncertainty” as to whether the UK will be able to proceed with the planned easing of COVID restrictions planned for June 21st.

Dr Mike Tildesley of Warwick University and members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (Spi-M) government advisory panel were asked by LBC if the country would resume by that date.

Image: The retail store has been open since May 17th and will continue. Figure: Associated Press

“I think there is a lot of uncertainty about him right now.

“Of course, we are starting to see signs of an increasing number of cases, but hospitalizations and deaths are reported at very low levels at this time.”

