Ryan Thompson says Tampa Bay Rays are excited to face New York Yankees rival – ‘They hate us’





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Thompson and his teammates will have no problem keeping themselves motivated when the New York Rays and Yankees renew their intense rivalry with the American League East on Monday.

“I think it has a lot to do with their attitude towards us. They hate us, so it’s easy for us to get more excited to play these guys,” Thompson said on Sunday. “That’s kind of how they’ve been behaving the last two years with us throwing ourselves in, with them throwing at our guys, stuff like that.”

Rays left-hander Rich Hill and Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon are scheduled starters for Monday’s opening of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

“We have no reservations about it,” said Thompson. “We’re just going over there, and we’re like we’re going to beat these guys. They can talk whatever they want, they can throw at our guys, we’re going to beat them, and in the last couple of years we’ve definitely done that. “

The Rays beat the Yankees in last year’s AL Division Series en route to the AL pennant. Tampa Bay have won six of nine games, including a 3-0 record in New York, in this year’s season series.

“When we play the Yankees, we don’t talk about it, it’s just something different,” said Thompson. “There’s a little extra that you can just feel in the hall, in the clubhouse and on the pitch. We want to beat these guys.”

Resentment between the Yankees and Rays dates back to at least March 2008, when they faced off in spring training, and spirits have exploded several times in recent years after inside throws. of batters. Beanballs, dramatic circuits and dugout canoe chirps have become commonplace.

Last year, the Yankees brought Aroldis Chapman up close with a pitch of 101 mph near Mike Brosseau’s header on September 1.

Brosseau responded by hitting two homers the next day and tying on a straight homer against Chapman in the decisive fifth ALDS game.

The Yankees haven’t appeared in the World Series since 2009, when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

