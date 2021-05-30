EU Commission Asks Britain to Abandon its ideology on the Northern Ireland Protocol | Brexit





A senior member of the European Commission defended the Northern Irish Protocol, urging the British government to abandon its ideology in favor of pragmatism to change the problems arising from the Brexit deal.

Maro efovi said they are looking for a solution to address business disruptions caused by the protocol, a key part of a Brexit contract designed to protect a single block market at the border with the UK on the island of Ireland. Hard border.

This means that Northern Ireland has virtually remained in the EU’s single commodity market and customs boundaries have been applied to commodities crossing the Irish Sea. As a result of identification at the ports of Belfast and Lan, union members and loyal union members who felt that the area was separating from the rest of the UK were outraged, and this anger escalated into threats, violence and riots.

Edwin Poots, who succeeded Arlene Foster as the leader of the Democratic League party earlier this month, argued on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday that the EU Commission seems not to care about the peace process in Northern Ireland and that it really needs change.

The DUP is calling for the abolition of the protocol, and Poots told Marr that the checks are obviously harming and having a destructive effect on all individuals in Northern Ireland. They agreed that violence could worsen as the summer and the constantly tense marching season approaches.

Britain’s Michael Gove and David Frost and efovi, who are responsible on the Brussels side to adopt the protocol, later said that the agreement would provide an opportunity and deal with the day-to-day problems of Northern Ireland.

He said he was investigating how to fix the problem arising from the protocol, but insisted that it was wrong to completely discard it.

In response to Putz’s accusations that Brussels is treating Northern Ireland as a toy, efovi said there are many opportunities to change the protocol to something positive and good for the future, ensuring peace, stability and prosperity for all.

He promised to hear from Northern Ireland’s DUP and other political parties before the next meeting with Frost in London, which is expected to take place weeks later.

Recalling the talks with Gob last December, when a trade agreement was signed after Brexit, efovi proposed a Swiss-style transition agreement on issues such as veterinary medicine, which is a certificate that can prove that a person with a guide dog is not confident. I said it would prevent you from needing it. Rabies take animals from England to Northern Ireland.

He was ready to come up with a solution to the current problem, but he added that Britain should move ideology to pragmatism and real politics and enter into this type of veterinary contract. A few weeks.

