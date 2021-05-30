



The American men failed to qualify for the Olympic debut of 3 × 3 basketball, while a WNBA women’s team qualified for the Tokyo Games.

Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson were the U.S. women’s team that qualified for Tokyo by placing in the top three at a tournament in Graz, Austria, which was postponed for 14 months and left India due to the coronavirus pandemic. .

Robbie Hummel, an All-Big Ten forward at Purdue who briefly retired in 2017 after playing in the NBA and abroad, led a less advertised US men’s team that was knocked out in the quarterfinals final by the Netherlands 21-16.

Hummel, who led the United States to the 2019 world title, was joined in Graz by Dominique Jones, Kareem Maddox and Joey King, none of whom have played an NBA regular season game. Active NBA players weren’t competing in the international 3 × 3 competition and weren’t going to be part of the Olympic team, had the qualified American men.

This is the first time in history that the United States has not qualified for an Olympic men’s or women’s basketball event. He qualified for all 32 traditional Olympic basketball tournaments and won a medal every 30 times while participating (excluding the boycotted 1980 Moscow Games, which both teams qualified for).

In 33, half court matches end after 10 minutes or once a team scores 21 on an outside court. There is a 12 second shot timer. Hits made count as one point, or two points if beyond the arc.

Olympic 3 × 3 is an eight-nation tournament for each gender. The first three nations of the men’s world ranking on November 1, 2019 have automatically qualified. The United States ranked fifth at the time, behind Serbia, Russia, China and Mongolia, although they had won the world title four months earlier.

In Tokyo, the US women’s team will likely be made up of some of the best players in the WNBA who won’t be part of the traditional 12-women’s basketball team.

Dolson, Plum, Gray, Samuelson and Napheesa Collier, who was initially named to the 3 × 3 qualifying squad and later replaced by Samuelson, are among the 29 players in total on the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The roster of 12 women in five-on-five basketball is also expected to come from this group.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

@ 3x3NL beats USA and is only ONE win from the Olympics @ Tokyo2020! # 3x3OQT pic.twitter.com/no1XRzg1cK

– FIBA3x3 (@ FIBA3x3) May 30, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos