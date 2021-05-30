COVID-19: British Government Needs’Revolution’ After Coronavirus Pandemic, Former Government Official Chief | British news





The UK’s failure to coronavirus revealed a need for “a revolution in the way we run this country,” the former head of the official said.

White Hall is “more agile” and “it needs more preparation,” Sir Kerslake told Sky News.

Sir Curth Lake emphasized that he doesn’t attack Whitehall, who “does a lot of very good things,” adding: “In 2019 we thought we were one of the best-prepared countries in the world for the epidemic. We weren’t.”

Former official director of Cummings Criticism

He also said that Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor, Dominic Cummings, “must be grateful” for the evidence he gave to lawmakers last week.

Sir Kerslake, who appeared on the Trevor Phillips Sunday program, said communications during the epidemic were “a major issue.”

“We didn’t know who was in SAGE. [Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies] Don’t bother with what the committee really is saying and doing. “He pointed out.

“I think the way we run this country needs a revolution. It’s about how politicians behave, but it’s also about how civil servants do their part.”

Talking about Dominic Cummings, Sir Kerslake said he was a “vocal critic” of himself, but “learned a lot” from 7 hours of evidence.

Cummings argued that there was a delay in announcing the first shutdown in March last year because “no plans were in place.”

That same month, Cummings also said “no data system is working” monitoring COVID-19 infections, adding that Simon Stevens, Chief Sir Simon Stevens of NHS UK, read the number of patients in the intensive care unit “on a piece of paper.”

June 21’too early’ to lift restrictions

Evaluating Cummings’ contribution, Sir Kerslake said: “We got a verbal indication of how we actually worked behind door 10 in a sense, and we’re afraid of a serious failure. Be admitted.

“The focus has been on political failure, but there are lessons to be learned for public officials and for the government as a whole.”

Sir Kerslake said he was concerned about pride and arrogance, “the so-called British exceptionalism that we will always be the best,” and called for “humbleness.”

Tony Blair’s former Director of Communications, Alastair Campbell, argued that Boris Johnson showed “out of control in a reasonable, clear and smart way-we can’t evaluate the system and work with it.”

When asked whether officials were responsible and effective while working at Downing Street, he told Trevor Phillips: “Yes, some people were difficult and some were not good at work, but they were.

“When the ministers’ clear instructions, I actually think the public officials responded extensively.”

“I think one of the problems with the pandemic was the cruelty of mixed messages. People don’t know what to say or what to do.”

Hancock did the’best possible thing’-Zahawi

Vaccines Minister Nadim Ja Sub also spoke with Trevor Phillips to defend the government’s response to the pandemic.

Dominic Cummings criticized the spread of COVID in nursing homes.

However, Zahawi insisted that the government did its best to protect nursing homes, and said testing and protecting nursing homes was a priority.

But, he added, the UK should work within the available resources.

