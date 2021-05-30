US Must Share Intelligence on Origins of Covid, Says WHO Affiliate Expert | Coronavirus





A health expert affiliated with the World Health Organization has called on the United States to share any information it has on the origins of the coronavirus outbreak with the WHO and the scientific community.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal cited U.S. intelligence agencies as saying they were told three unidentified staff at a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan were sick enough to go to hospital in November 2019. with Covid-like symptoms.

U.S. intelligence chiefs later pointed out that they did not know how the virus was initially transmitted, but that they had two theories: either it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals, or it s it was about a laboratory accident.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4s The World This Weekend, Dr Dale Fisher said the theory that the virus had leaked from a lab was not irrelevant, but remained unverified. Fisher, chairman of the WHO-coordinated Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, urged the United States to share whatever information it has. The Wall Street Journal isn’t really the way to share science, he said.

A field investigation by WHO experts earlier this year concluded that the pandemic was extremely unlikely to have started with a laboratory incident. But the mandate of their mission, agreed with China, was limited to studying the potential animal origins of the epidemic.

The broad consensus among scientific experts remains that the most likely explanation is that Covid-19 jumped to humans from an animal host during a natural event. Nonetheless, some experts have demanded that the laboratory leak theory, once dismissed as a conspiracy peddled by Donald Trump, be examined in more detail.

Referring to the WHO visit earlier this year, Fisher said: We believe all laboratory workers have had serology [tests] done and all of those antibody tests were negative and that was part of the reason the risk was minimized.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he did not think the initial report was comprehensive enough and called for more research, adding that all assumptions about the origins of the virus originally of Covid-19 remain on the table.

Fisher urged the WHO to present its plans for further investigation. He said: People really haven’t heard anything since the February mission and so people think they have stopped looking for the origins, which is far from the truth, it has only just begun.

UK Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the WHO should be allowed to conduct a full investigation, telling Sky News: I think it’s really important that the WHO be allowed to conduct its investigation without hindrance into the origins of this pandemic and that we should leave no stone behind. not returned.

Fisher, who took part in a WHO mission in 2020, suggested that China’s secrecy about the origins of the virus may be driven by fears of compensation claims.

He said: Any country that found a Covid-19 at its borders before the epidemic started would flare up suddenly. That’s why I would say diplomacy is the way to go, creating a culture without blame. The only way to get to the bottom of it is to just say: listen, there are no penalties, we just have to fix it.

