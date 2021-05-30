UK Vaccine Passport Disposal Plan





The government minister was considering changing the law to require a Corona 19 passport at events such as football matches, concerts, festivals, and business meetings.

The prime minister has already ruled out its use for essential activities, such as visiting supermarkets or GPs, and said he does not prefer to use it in bars and restaurants.

If complications arise, the plan is stopped

However, the figures from the Covid-19 Task Force, sitting in the cabinet and investigating Covid-19 status certification, say they now believe they will not be legally required.

A well-established source told The Telegraph: No one is still talking about it as potential.

A paper submitted to the Covid-19 Operating Cabinet Committee earlier this month helps explain the decline in interest through details shared with The Telegraph.

They pointed out that the NHS app is not available to foreign visitors and is understood to have weakened the system.

The newspaper also noted that there are some medical waivers for getting jabs, including people and young people with allergic reactions that complicate matters.

Previously at a closed meeting, ministers raised concerns about the exact health benefits of a Covid-19 passport, asking officials to be more specific about the rationale.

Another reason for the decline in enthusiasm is the low level of cases and the increasing number of vaccinated Brits. This means that the health benefits are less clear, which has been personally emphasized by the ministers.

Final approval of the decision has not yet been reached.

Both Gove and Johnson are reluctant.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove, who oversees the review, has not yet submitted his recommendations to Mr. Johnson. However, sources close to both figures say they are instinctively reluctant to adopt the plan.

Moreover, Israel (including Mr. Gob’s travels), whose adoption of the Covid-19 passport has been the subject of scrutiny in the UK, will soon drop the “Green Pass” as many citizens have been vaccinated. The decision was carefully mentioned by the ministers.

The decision by the government not to change the law that forces the use of passports at large events does not in itself mean that such a plan will not be adopted.

A government update in April said it couldn’t stop businesses from requiring proof of Covid-19 status before allowing them to enter the country unless they violate the equality laws.

Work on the NHS app being converted to be able to show evidence of jabs, negative tests or antibodies will continue given that it is being used for overseas travel.

Government ministers can also revisit Covid-19 passports during the fall and winter, claiming that the sudden deterioration of the Covid situation could turn the idea back.

