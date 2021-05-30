Covid cases in US are lowest in a year as Memorial Day travel resumes





Crowds of travelers check in for their flights at LAX on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Allen J. Cockroaches | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

The United States reported the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in more than a year, as the country’s airports over Memorial Day weekend welcomed the highest number of travelers since the start of the pandemic .

The 11,976 new cases reported on May 29 were the lowest since March 23, 2020, when 11,238 new cases were reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day average of 21,007 is the lowest since March 31 of last year, when it was 19,363.

The TSA also reported the highest number of travelers since the start of the pandemic on Friday, with more than 1.9 million people taking to the skies for the long weekend. At the same time last year, the TSA had only 327,000 passengers at its checkpoints.

The World Health Organization officially declared Covid-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. The United States reported 1,147 cases of Covid that day. The pandemic would infect more than 33 million people in the United States and kill nearly 600,000 people.

Less than a week after the WHO statement, the daily number of ASD trips increased from 1.7 million to 620,000. As of March 25, the number was 203,000. As of March 11, 2021, the daily number leaflets remained above 1 million.

More than 60% of American adults have at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, while 40.5% of adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. President Biden announced earlier this month that his administration aims to increase the number of adults with at least one dose to 70% by July 4. He also said he wanted 160 million American adults to be fully immunized by the same date.

“If we are successful in this effort,” Biden said in his announcement, “then the Americans will have taken a serious step towards a return to normalcy.”

The CDC recently said that fully immunized people do not need to wear masks in most settings, although masks are still needed on planes, buses, trains and public transportation. Cities across the country are lifting restrictions on dining and indoor gatherings as cases drop and vaccinations rise.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has repeatedly said he wants the daily number of cases to drop below 10,000 before a broad easing of security measures takes place .

