Motorsports England UK Rally Championship kicks off season 2021 with opening match at Oulton Park





The Motorsports UK UK Rally Championship is back after a 15-month gap to kick off the 2021 season at Oulton Park with Neil Howard Stages. Graham Coffey & Co. With solicitors.

45 car bumper entries for the championship compete in the first round of the championship based entirely on the race circuit. Using a combination of the main circuit and interior ramps and circuit runway rally stages, eight stages and over 50 miles of action await the crew.

Leading the field is double champion Matt Edwards, trying to make BRC history by becoming the first driver to win the title for the third consecutive year. If the new VW Polo GTi R5 is handed over after swapping from the old Ford Fiesta, he won’t be easy as many drivers try to stop him from making history.

Rhys Yates returns from the Ford Fiesta Rally2 of the two-car M-Sport team. The event also forms part of the Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship, where Yates won the previous round in Snetterton. Driven by this, Yates’ main goal is to claim his first BRC victory and firmly launch his bid for the crown. His teammate is Seb Perez, who will make his BRC debut.

Osian Pryce will be back with the VW Polo GTi R5 to make good use of their BRC experience to win the title this season. Another BRC debut will be Frank Bird. He will be dovetailing with the GT World Challenge campaign at Ford Fiesta Rally 2. Ollie Mellors returns with Proton Iriz after a solid start halted by the 2020 pandemic.

The powerful Irish contingent is led by brothers Josh and Sam Moffett. Josh enters the Hyundai i20 R5 and Sam sticks to the trusted Fiesta Rally2.

Junior British Rally Championship

The Motorsports UK Junior UK Rally Championship is also returning to a strong entry for the driver to win the title as well as a chance to win WRC prizes on the steering wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 in the 2022 European Round.

Current Junior World Rally Championship contender William Creighton is leading the team at the Fiesta Rally 4, where he made a fresh appearance at a competition held in Portugal last weekend. Creighton previously ranked second on the JBRC and will use the extra experience and seating time to help them win ahead of the 16 other drivers.

Finlay Retson is back up and down in 2019 and former JWRC driver Ruari Bell wants to make good use of his experience on the world stage. David Kelly returns from the podium in the only Cambrian competition in the past few years.

While most of the crew is competing in the latest Ford Fiesta Rally4, Kyle White is approaching from a different angle and has entered the old naturally aspirated Peugeot 208 to give versatility to the progression and could be the Dark Horse.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos