Covid: Blackburn overtakes Bolton with UK’s highest coronavirus infection rate





NHS Director warns of hospital pressure from treatment backlog as PM faces decision to end closure, ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent reports

Blackburn and Darwen are now beating Bolton as the region with the most new Covid-19 cases in the UK.

Both regions reported the most cases of Indian Covid variants.

According to UK Public Health, a total of 584 confirmed cases were recorded in Blackburn with Darwen for 7 days through May 26th.

This is the highest infection rate in the 7 days since the start of February, with a rate of 390.1 infections per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Bolton’s infection rate is 386.7 per 100,000 people. This decreased from 452.8 on May 21st.

(PA Graphics) Source: PA Graphics

Bolton in Greater Manchester shares borders with Darwen and Blackburn in nearby Lancashire counties.

Bolton had a total of 1,354 Indian variants by May 25, while Blackburn had 361.

Surge testing is underway in both areas, and surge vaccination is also underway to increase the acceptance rate of the covid vaccine.

In addition, the Rossendale borough in Lancashire has the third highest incidence of the novel corona 19 in the UK at 292.4 per 100,000 people. This is an increase from 63.0 per 100,000 per week.

In more than half of the UK’s entire region (230 of 380 regions), the incidence of Corona 19 is rising per week as of May 26th.

Only 130 regions (34%) declined and the infection rate in 20 (5%) remained unchanged.

All case rates were calculated by the PA news agency based on data released by the UK Public Health Department on May 30th.

The data for the last 4 days (May 27-30) were excluded as incomplete.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a difficult decision on whether to end England’s blockade on June 21st.

Coronavirus: What You Need to Know-Hear the latest information, advice and analysis on the pandemic.

One health officer warned that the hospital is already under “worrying” pressure. Since they didn’t expect to be overwhelmed by the surge in Covid cases, they are already working “totally” to deal with the backlog of cases accumulated during the pandemic.

An additional 3,240 people tested positive for Corona 19 during the last 24-hour reporting period. And, according to government data, six people died within 28 days of testing positive for Corona 19 as of Sunday.

Professor Anthony Harnden, vice-chairman of the Joint Vaccinations and Vaccinations Committee (JCVI) also warned on Saturday that people should be “very concerned” about the surge in Indian strain cases.

