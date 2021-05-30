North Korea denounces end of US guidelines limiting the range of South Korean missiles





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un listens to US President Donald Trump during a one-on-one bilateral meeting at the start of their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12 2018. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

North Korean state media on Monday criticized the recent termination of a pact between the United States and South Korea that capped South Korea’s ballistic missile development, calling it a sign of the Washington’s “shameful double treatment”.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced the abolition of the Joint Missile Guidelines that had limited ballistic missile development in the country to a range of 800 km (500 miles) after his first summit with US President Joe Biden earlier this month. Read more

North Korean state-run news agency KCNA published an article by Kim Myong Chol, whom she described as a “critic of international affairs”, accusing the United States of applying a double standard as it sought to ban Pyongyang from developing ballistic missiles.

The United States is “absorbed in confrontation despite its lip service to the dialogue,” Kim said. “The termination stage is a stark reminder of the hostile US policy towards the DPRK and its shameful double game.”

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is the official name for North Korea.

North Korea’s target is the United States, not the South Korean military, and it will counter states on “force-against-force principle,” Kim said.

Kim also criticized Moon for praising the termination of the guidelines, calling it “disgusting, indecent.”

“Now that the American and South Korean authorities have clearly expressed their ambition for aggression, there is no longer any reason for them to blame the DPRK for strengthening its self-defense capabilities,” Kim added.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos