US security agency spied on Merkel and other senior EU officials via Danish cables





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod scramble at the end of a joint press conference after meetings at the Danish Foreign Ministry in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 17, 2021. Saul Loeb / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo

The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) has used a partnership with Denmark’s foreign intelligence unit to spy on senior officials from neighboring countries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to Danish state broadcaster DR.

The findings are the result of a 2015 Danish Defense Intelligence Service internal investigation into the NSA’s role in the partnership, DR said, citing nine anonymous sources with access to the investigation.

According to the investigation which covered the years 2012 and 2014, the NSA used Danish news cables to spy on senior Swedish, Norwegian, French and German officials, including former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and former German opposition leader Peer Steinbrck.

Asked about comments on DR’s report, a German Chancellery spokesperson said she only became aware of the allegations when journalists asked her about them, and declined to comment further.

Denmark, a close ally of the United States, hosts several key landing stations for submarine internet cables to and from Sweden, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. United.

The Danish Defense Intelligence Service’s internal investigation was launched in 2014 following concerns about Edward Snowden’s leaks the previous year revealing how the NSA was working, according to DR.

In Washington, the NSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Danish Defense Intelligence Service declined to comment.

“It is ludicrous that friendly intelligence services actually intercept and spy on key officials from other countries,” Steinbrueck told German broadcaster ARD. “Politically, I consider it a scandal.”

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told Swedish broadcaster SVT that he “demands full information on these things”. Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen told NRK that “take the allegations seriously”.

A decision in August last year to suspend the head of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service and three other officials from their posts following criticism and accusations of serious wrongdoing by an independent council overseeing the unit, focused on the 2015 survey, according to DR.

The Danish government said last year it would open an investigation into the case based on information from a whistleblower report. This investigation is expected to be completed later this year.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos