More than 40 contemporary artists supported by the Government Art Collection on the Covid-19 epidemic





230,000 Collecting Project Support Artists Affected by the Covid-19 Epidemic 90 pieces, produced by 45 contemporary visual artists, celebrate and support the diversity of creativity across the UK. The work will be on display at government offices across the country and internationally at British embassies and residences.

In response to Covid-19, the Government Art Collection (GAC) has acquired the work of 45 contemporary visual artists from across the UK. The X-UK project celebrates the diversity of creativity across the country and directly supported artists during the epidemic.

The Government Art Collection has worked with a national network of UK, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland on 230,000 acquisition projects organized in response to the pandemic’s impact on the visual arts sector.

A network of visual arts across the UK has been asked to nominate outstanding artists from their area to participate in projects that support 45 artists and more than 90 works enter the Government Art Collection.

The newly acquired work joins 14,500 other works from the Government Art Collection, which are exhibited in government offices across the UK (including No.10 and No.11 Downing Street) in a total of 130 British embassies and residences. Countries all over the world.

Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage said:

Last year has been a challenge for many of the UK’s great artists. We are grateful that the Government Art Collection has been able to support a variety of artists from across the country.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said:

This is a fabulous initiative and we’re excited to see 4 artists from Northern Ireland and their work supported by the Government Art Collection. This is of tremendous benefit to the industry as it allows us to move away from the epidemic and showcase our artistic talent across the UK to a wider audience.

British Government Secretary Iain Stewart said:

Last year was extremely difficult for the creative community, so we were pleased to support these four outstanding Scottish artists by acquiring works for the British Government Art Collection. This piece provides a creative snapshot of the ages that have been alive, reflecting various voices from across the UK.

The British government has worked hard to support the Scottish arts and culture sector across the epidemic, giving the Scottish government $97 million to support national arts organizations and a million to support the Edinburgh Festival.

Leslie Thompson, an artist who lives in Manchester and is supported by charitable venture art that supports people with learning disabilities, is currently one artist who took over the work from the Government Art Collection. Combining personal memories and wildlife documentaries, his ink drawings are based on a trip to the zoo with his deceased mother as a child.

An assembly box titled The Kiss by Northern Irish artist Graham Gingles was also purchased from the Government Art Collection. Gingles has works on display in major collections such as The Ulster Museum and The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, and is best known for the boxes he has made since 1969. Like miniature theater sets, this complex structure incorporates objects created by artists. .

Four works by Neil Lupa Yasmin, a visiting lecturer at Coventry University, will also join the Government Art Collection. Yasmin makes her using photos she cuts by hand and weaves together. Where can I find it? It is a series acquired as part of the Government Art Collection X-UK. In this series, Nilupa Yasmin worked with Sandwell’s market community to celebrate how the market brings people together. Sculptures are colorful and intricate patterned images that reflect people and products sold in the marketplace.

Additional quote

Sir David Verey, Chair of the Government Art Collection Advisory Committee, said:

There’s no better way to support an artist in this terrible time than buying art. The Advisory Board of Government Art Collection is very proud to be part of this effort.

As Paula Orrell, National Director of the Contemporary Visual Arts Network, said:

The Government Art Collection partnership has provided incredible opportunities for artists across the UK. Nine regions, from Cornwall to Cumbria, introduced artists who are not well represented by major collections and institutions. It was an honor that CVAN was able to provide this platform and work with the GAC to support artists in these critical times.

Alfredo Cramerotti, Visual Arts Group Wales and director of the Mostyn Museum of Contemporary Art, said:

Working with the government art collection to see if the next Wales-based artist can participate in the collection was a pivotal moment for the country we inherited. The acquisition takes place at critical moments in the careers of Adl Dewis, Rabab Ghazoul, Jake Grewal, and Gareth Griffith, which allow you to further advance your practice and maximize the impact of your work with both your audience and experts. The partnership with GAC has set an important precedent for the Welsh visual arts and culture sector, and VAGW fully supports these efforts.

Moira Jeffery, director of the Scottish Contemporary Art Network, said:

We are so proud to have played our part in the plan to share the work of outstanding artists of Scotland, Atelier EB, Rabiyah Choudhry, Jamie Crewe and Alberta Whittle with a global audience. This Government Art Collection initiative supports artists through the epidemic and tells a rich story of who, where, how and why are making art today.

Peter Richards, Chairman of the Belfast Visual Art Network, said:

BVAF was invited by the British Government Art Collection to consider acquiring the collection in 2020 by introducing artists from Northern Ireland with the Contemporary Visual Arts Network Region, Scottish Contemporary Art Network and Visual Arts Group Wales across the UK. It was a great opportunity to share the breadth and quality of the work that contemporary artists are in charge of during this period.

Note to editors

The Government Art Collection has an annual acquisition budget, and the Advisory Board for Government Art Collection meets three times a year to identify potential acquisitions and agree to works in the collection.

Further information on X-UK parts

Artist list

Bruce Asbestos (CVAN East Midlands) Simon Bayliss (CVAN South West) Rabiya Choudhry (Scotland Contemporary Art Network) Donna Coleman (Yorkshire and Humber Visual Arts Network) Jamie Crewe (Scottish Contemporary Art Network) Paul Crook (New Art West Midlands) Adl Dewis (Visual Art Group Wales) Lisa Fielding-Smith (Yorkshire and Humber Visual Arts Network) Michael Forbes (CVAN East Midlands) Naomi Frears (CVAN South West) Atelier EB (Scottish Contemporary Art Network) Kathryn Elkin (CVAN North East) Leo Fitzmaurice ( CVAN North West) Joy Gerrard (Belfast Visual Arts Network) Rabab Ghazoul (Visual Arts Group Wales) Graham Gingles (Belfast Visual Arts Network) Jake Grewal (Visual Arts Group Wales) Gareth Griffiths (Visual Arts Group Wales) Sunil Gupta (CVAN London) Manish Harijan (Yorkshire and Humber Visual Arts Network) Joey Holder (CVAN East Midlands) Mahtab Hussain (CVAN South East) Elsa James (East CVAN) Samson Kambalu (CVAN South East) Jasleen Kaur (CVAN London) Susan MacWilliam (Belfas) t Visual Art Network) Lindsey Mendick (CVAN London) Jade Montserrat (Yorkshire and Humber Visual Arts Ne) twork) Harold Offeh (East CVAN) John Rainey (Belfast Visual Arts Network) Antonio Roberts (New Art West Midlands) Freddie Robins (East CVAN) Christopher Samuel (CVAN East Midlands) Lindsay Seers (CVAN South East) Libita Sibungu (CVAN South West) ) Nicola Singh (CVAN North East) Emily Speed ​​(CVAN North West) Lucy Stein (CVAN South West) Matt Stokes (CVAN North East) Leslie Thompson (CVAN North West) Romily Alice Walden (CVAN London) Alberta Whittle (Scotland Hyundai Art Network) Aaron Williamson (CVAN South East) Everton Wright (East CVAN) Nilupa Yasmin (New Art West Midlands)

Government art collection

The art works of the Government Art Collection (GAC) are displayed in the British Government Houses in almost every capital city, making it the world’s most decentralized British art collection. The role of the collection is to promote British art while contributing to cultural diplomacy. Beginning in 1899, the collection has expanded over the years and now includes more than 14,000 works of art by British artists from the 16th century to the present day in a wide range of media.

The work is displayed in a variety of settings: British government buildings, including No10 and No11 Downing Streets, British embassies and residences internationally. Collections are made available to the public through exhibitions, collaborative programs, tours, and loans to digital platforms.

Local network

Modern visual arts network

The Contemporary Visual Art Network, operating in nine UK territories, is a sector support and advocacy organization operating locally and nationally since 2012. A network that advocates and represents a diverse community of artists, creative practitioners, art organizations, institutions and art galleries. Throughout England’s visual arts sector. www.cvan.art

Scottish Contemporary Art Network

The Scottish Contemporary Art Network (SCAN) connects and advocates the Scottish contemporary art community. The 297 organizational and individual members work at the heart of the community, from Shetland to Scottish Borders and East Lothian to Western Isles. It includes Scotland’s leading galleries, artist studios, workshops and production facilities, a highly skilled workforce of artists, art workers and creative thinkers. They maintain a free network at the point of access of a responsive and flexible institution that anchors galleries, venues, and communities and opens doors to both neighbors and visitors.

Northern Ireland Belfast Visual Arts Forum

The Belfast Visual Arts Forum was founded in 2014 to promote and celebrate Belfast as a city where everyone can embrace and enjoy the visual arts. The forum currently has more than 70 members with a wide range of interests and key stakeholders including us, Audiences NI, and the Northern Ireland Arts Council.

Visual Arts Group Wales

The Visual Arts Group Wales (VAGW) is an independent and voluntary network that exists to strengthen Wales’ contemporary visual arts sector through partnerships, advocacy and education.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos